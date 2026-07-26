Đurić Confers with Chilean Foreign Minister in Manila

On the the sidelines of the summit in Manila, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile Francisco Pérez Mackenna to discuss intensifying political dialogue and strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Serbian Foreign Minister expressed confidence that, through joint efforts with Chile as a friendly country, new opportunities are emerging to further enhance bilateral relations. On this occasion, he invited his Chilean counterpart to pay an official visit to Serbia.

Đurić particularly welcomed the fact that the new administration of the Republic of Chile had, within the first months of its mandate, demonstrated its readiness to deepen dialogue with Serbia, assessing that such an approach confirms Chile's recognition of Serbia as a reliable partner and interlocutor on issues of mutual interest, both bilaterally and in multilateral fora.

Minister Đurić expressed Serbia's appreciation to the Republic of Chile for its consistent and principled position of not recognizing the unilaterally declared independence of the so-called Kosovo, in accordance with international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244.

The Serbian Foreign Minister also reiterated his invitation to the Chilean side to participate in Expo 2027 Belgrade, noting that participation has already been confirmed by 140 countries and emphasizing that Serbia would be particularly pleased to see Chile's rich cultural heritage showcased at this global event, which will be hosted by Belgrade.