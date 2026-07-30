Million Download Podcast Producer Nancy Fulton Shares Secrets with New Podcasters

How to Produce a Podcast by Nancy Fulton Meetups Gaslight Ghost Stories and Victorian Murders Podcast QR Code and Other Details Describing how Nancy Fulton Meetups is Highly Recommended for Live and On Demand Workshops by Alignable Filmmaker, Screenwriter, Author, Podcasting Training by Nancy Fulton Founder Nancy Fulton's Full Cast Productions Podcast Features Great Hollywood Actors

Upcoming How-To Workshop on offers practical instruction, informative resources, and ongoing support for new podcasters.

Once a podcast is properly established, each episode continues finding listeners long after it is released.” — Nancy Fulton

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolific podcast producer Nancy Fulton has announced a new workshop designed to help entrepreneurs, authors, experts, creatives, and job seekers launch podcasts that generate income, build professional authority, attract audiences, and create new opportunities using podcasts. Full details can be found at NancyFultonMeetups.com “Podcasting is one of the few forms of media that can build an audience, demonstrate expertise, promote creative work, and generate professional opportunities around the clock,” said seasoned podcaster Nancy Fulton. “It offers almost complete creative freedom, and its one of the most cost effective forms of media one can create.”She goes on to say, “Since 2019 I've produced hundreds of hours of fiction and non-fiction podcast content, much of which is listed at AudioIron.com . Gothic Romance, Ghost Stories, One Act Plays, Audio Features, as well as many hours of non-fiction content both biographical and informational are now available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Spotify, Youtube, and many other hosting services. I've earned well over a million downloads, with very little promotion. And I want to share what I have learned with others.”Topics covered during the workshop include:- Choosing a podcast concept that supports a business, career, book, brand, service, or creative project- Creating professional episodes in hours rather than weeks- Developing income opportunities before attracting a very large audience- Using podcasting to demonstrate expertise and build authority- Designing episodes that attract clients, customers, readers, collaborators, sponsors, or employers- Creating multiple episodes efficiently with AI-enhanced production tools- Publishing a podcast through a realistic and repeatable workflow- Turning podcast episodes into articles, books, videos, courses, social posts, and LinkedIn content- Promoting a podcast without spending every day on social media- Avoiding the common mistakes that cause new podcasts to lose momentum- Podcasts Make Authors, Artists, Filmmakers, and Experts Affordably VisibleEvery business owner and creative artist, every expert and author, is in a full-fledged fight with AI and big corporations to find their fans, followers, and funders. Because podcasts are carried worldwide for free, they passively gain more listeners over time. They create relationships with listeners, and those relationships translate into ongoing support.About Nancy FultonNancy Fulton is a writer, producer, and MentorShop.com mentor. She freely admits that podcasts are her favorite form of media.Her story podcasts, available through AudioIron.com, have generated well over one million downloads and are distributed through Spotify, Amazon, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and numerous other listening platforms.NancyFultonMeetups.comRationalCo.comLinkedIn.com/in/NancyFulton

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