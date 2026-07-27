Stevie Wonder Makes a Surprise Appearance During Layzie Bone’s Interview on The Tammi Mac Show

Music legend Stevie Wonder congratulates Grammy Award-winning artist Steven “Layzie Bone” Howse during a surprise visit to The Tammi Mac Show at KJLH Radio following Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honor. Photo Credit: World Visionz Steven “Layzie Bone” Howse sits down with Tammi Mac on The Tammi Mac Show at KJLH Radio to discuss Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honor, new music, and what’s next. Photo Credit: World Visionz Stevie Wonder and Steven “Layzie Bone” Howse pose for a photo at KJLH Radio after Wonder surprised Layzie Bone during his interview on The Tammi Mac Show. Photo Credit: World Visionz

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony co-founder caught off guard as the music icon personally congratulates him following the group’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honor.

My mother named me after Stevie Wonder, so having him walk in and surprise me like that was a full-circle moment. That’s something I’ll never forget.” — Steven "Layzie Bone" Howse

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as a routine radio interview quickly turned into an unforgettable moment for Grammy Award-winning artist Steven “Layzie Bone” Howse when music legend Stevie Wonder unexpectedly walked into The Tammi Mac Show at KJLH Radio to personally congratulate the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony co-founder.Layzie Bone was appearing on the show to discuss Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s recent Hollywood Walk of Fame honor, the success of his independent album D.A.S.H . (Dreams Shape Humanity), and the group’s next chapter when the surprise visit unfolded live in the studio.The unexpected meeting brought together two Grammy Award-winning artists whose influence has helped shape generations of music, creating one of the interview’s most memorable moments.The appearance comes during a landmark year for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. On July 8, 2026, the group received the 2,851st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing more than 35 years of groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop and popular culture. All five members were present for the historic ceremony.Layzie Bone is also celebrating the continued success of his independent album, D.A.S.H., which reached No. 6 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart, as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony prepares for its upcoming tour with Wu-Tang Clan.About Steven “Layzie Bone” HowseSteven “Layzie Bone” Howse is a Grammy Award-winning recording artist, entrepreneur, and founding member of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. For more than three decades, the group has remained one of hip-hop’s most influential acts, earning worldwide acclaim for its signature melodic harmonies, rapid-fire delivery, and lasting impact on music and culture. Layzie Bone continues to expand his legacy through new music, live performances, and entrepreneurial ventures.

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