Moose's March Launches National '30 Days to Know Your Pet' Campaign to Help Families Recognize Early Signs of Illness

Moose's March Moose P. Montgomery 30 Days to Know Your Pet

New month-long educational initiative encourages pet parents to spend one minute each day learning subtle changes that could help protect the pets they love.

One of the greatest tools for early detection isn't found in a laboratory, it's the bond between a pet and the person who knows them best.” — Tricia Montgomery, Founder

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moose's March , a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing pet cancer awareness and early detection , today announced the launch of 30 Days to Know Your Pet , a nationwide educational campaign designed to empower pet owners through simple, daily health observations during the month of August.Beginning August 1, pet owners across the country are invited to participate in the free 30-day initiative, receiving one easy tip each day that helps them better understand what is normal for their pet, from monitoring appetite and mobility to recognizing changes in behavior, energy levels, skin, and overall health.The campaign was created around a simple but powerful belief: The first person to notice something isn't right with a pet is often the person who loves them most."One of the greatest tools for early detection isn't found in a laboratory, it's the bond between a pet and the person who knows them best," said Tricia Montgomery, Founder of Moose's March. "When pet parents understand what is normal for their companion, they're more likely to recognize subtle changes and seek veterinary care sooner. Our goal isn't to create fear. It's to create awareness, confidence, and ultimately, more memories."Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in dogs, particularly as they age. While not every illness can be prevented, veterinary experts agree that recognizing changes early may provide more diagnostic and treatment options.Throughout August, participants will receive daily educational content encouraging them to:• Perform simple nose-to-tail wellness checks• Monitor changes in appetite and weight• Observe mobility and behavior• Learn the importance of routine veterinary care• Understand when changes warrant a conversation with their veterinarianThe campaign is designed for dogs and cats of every age and breed and is appropriate for first-time pet owners, longtime companions, rescue organizations, shelters, veterinary hospitals, and animal welfare organizations wishing to share educational resources within their communities.More Than EducationThe initiative reflects Moose's March's broader mission of helping families create more memories through the power of education and early detection. Rather than focusing on fear, the campaign emphasizes hope, partnership with veterinary professionals, and strengthening the human-animal bond."I lost two dogs to cancer, so this campaign means a great deal to me. We did everything we could for Zeus and Lacey, good nutrition, supplements, exercise, and care, but we still lost them. Like many pet parents, I will always wish there had been a simple, accessible test that could have detected their cancer sooner. Earlier screening may give families more treatment options and, most importantly, more precious time together," said David Levy, Board Member, Moose's March.Pet owners may participate free of charge by following Moose's March throughout August on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms.For additional educational resources, visit our Facebook page @moosesmarch.About Moose's MarchFounded in memory of Moose, a beloved dog lost to cancer, Moose's March is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of pet cancer, promoting earlier detection, and expanding access to education and screening resources for pets and the families who love them. Through educational initiatives, community partnerships, and advocacy, Moose's March works to help families create more memories through the power of early detection.

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