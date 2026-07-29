Global Youth Sustainability & ESG Investing Challenge Announces Rapid Global Growth and Strategic Partnerships

2026 GYSIC July update

New collaborations with GRI and ChinaAMC enhance ESG education and investment research as contestants build portfolios using official benchmark strategies.

Rayliant-ChinaAMCTransformative China Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CNQQ)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 Global Youth Sustainability & ESG Investing Challenge (GYSIC) has achieved a major milestone since opening registration in June 2026. Organized by the Alliance for Capital Markets & Economics (ACME Society) and the program partners, the Challenge has already attracted more than 2,000 participants from over 400 universities across Europe, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia, reflecting the growing global interest in sustainable finance, ESG investing, and responsible capital markets.

Designed for university students and young professionals, GYSIC combines ESG investment research, portfolio management, and sustainability analysis to cultivate the next generation of globally minded investment leaders.

The Organizing Committee is pleased to announce that the Challenge has received generous support from GRI, headquartered in the Netherlands and the world's leading provider of sustainability reporting standards. As an academic and program partner, GRI is supporting the initiative by providing sustainability education resources and professional learning opportunities that help participants strengthen their understanding of ESG reporting and sustainable business practices.

The Organizing Committee also welcomes China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC), headquartered in Beijing, as a program partner of the 2026 Challenge. The partnership strengthens the competition's integration of academic learning with professional investment practice and further enhances participants' exposure to global capital markets.

As part of this collaboration, the Rayliant–ChinaAMC Transformative China Tech ETF has been designated as one of the official benchmark portfolios for the 2026 competition. The ETF focuses on China's next-generation technology sector, investing in innovative industries including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and other transformational technologies.

During the competition, contestants will conduct independent investment research, evaluate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and develop portfolio strategies using the official benchmark portfolios as reference frameworks. Participants are encouraged to combine rigorous financial analysis with sustainability principles while demonstrating innovation, critical thinking, and long-term investment perspectives.

"The remarkable international response reflects a growing commitment among young people to sustainable finance and responsible investing," said the Organizing Committee. "Through collaboration with globally respected organizations and industry partners, the Challenge provides participants with a unique opportunity to develop practical investment skills while promoting sustainable development through capital markets."

Registration for the 2026 Global Youth Sustainability & ESG Investing Challenge remains open, and the Organizing Committee encourages university students, graduate students, and young professionals from around the world to join this global initiative. Together, participants will explore innovative investment strategies, advance ESG integration, and contribute to building a more sustainable future.

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