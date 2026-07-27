EdgeNebula and Boston Limited Partner to Deliver Production-Ready AI at the Edge

Enterprise AI is no longer about buying GPUs — it's about building the right infrastructure.” — Peter Hannaford, founder and CEO of EdgeNebula

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EdgeNebula and Boston Limited have formed a strategic partnership to enable organisations to deploy secure, high-performance AI solutions directly at the source of their data.EdgeNebula contributes extensive expertise in deploying distributed edge data centres, while Boston provides advanced capabilities in high-performance computing, GPU platforms, liquid cooling, and enterprise AI infrastructure. By leveraging their combined strengths, the partnership enables enterprises, public sector organisations, and service providers to implement scalable, production-ready AI systems tailored to their specific requirements. Clients benefit from a proven reference architecture and a fully integrated solution, streamlining deployment, and reducing the risks associated with assembling platforms from multiple vendors."Enterprise AI is no longer about buying GPUs — it's about building the right infrastructure,” said Peter Hannaford, founder and CEO of EdgeNebula.” Boston has decades of expertise delivering world-class AI and HPC platforms, while EdgeNebula has reimagined how that infrastructure can be deployed and orchestrated across distributed locations. Together we're enabling organisations to deploy sovereign, production-ready AI infrastructure faster, closer to their users, and with the resilience modern AI demands."A key differentiator of this partnership is the ability to rapidly deploy AI-ready edge data centres in optimal locations. EdgeNebula identifies and establishes suitable facilities in as little as 16 weeks, while Boston designs, integrates, and installs the high-performance AI infrastructure. This approach enables organisations to position compute resources closer to users and data, reducing latency, and supporting data sovereignty requirements.“Deploying AI at scale is as much an infrastructure challenge as it is a software one,” said Manoj Nayee, Managing Director of Boston Limited. “Our job is to make sure the compute, networking, storage, and cooling behind these systems perform reliably from day one. Partnering with EdgeNebula means we can deliver that as a single, integrated solution, so organisations can move from proof of concept to full production without stitching together technology from a dozen different vendors.”The partnership is underpinned by a jointly developed, proven architecture for distributed AI. The companies will continue to refine this framework through customer engagements, technical workshops, and real-world implementations, facilitating broader adoption of distributed AI infrastructure in the UK and internationally.Through this collaboration, clients gain access to a comprehensive suite of services, including edge data centre deployment, compute, networking, storage, cooling, system integration, orchestration, and ongoing support. This integrated offering enables organisations to transition seamlessly from AI experimentation to large-scale production environments with confidence.EdgeNebula and Boston share a vision for the future of AI, bringing advanced compute capabilities closer to users and data sources while upholding the highest standards of security and reliability. Together, they are committed to accelerating the adoption of production-ready AI at scale for organisations across sectors.About EdgeNebulaEdgeNebula is building a new generation of distributed AI infrastructure designed for the inference era. As an alternative to concentrating compute in a handful of hyperscale campuses, EdgeNebula deploys modular AI EdgeNodes close to users, applications and data, reducing latency while improving resilience and data sovereignty. Powered by the Orion operating platform, EdgeNebula enables enterprises, governments and service providers to deploy secure private AI clouds, sovereign AI infrastructure and high-performance compute rapidly. Its architecture combines advanced liquid cooling, energy-efficient design and intelligent orchestration to create a resilient constellation of interconnected AI infrastructure.Discover more at https://edge-nebula.com/ About Boston Ltd.Trusted for over 30 years and operating in over 40 countries, Boston Limited is a global provider of co-designed, custom, certified IT systems for next generation intelligent infrastructure. The company’s edge devices, desktop, servers, storage, clusters, and reference architectures are available via its industry-leading ecommerce platform as well as its customer-centered engineering-led engagement model. Boston Limited is division of US-based SourceCode, LLC. Discover more at www.boston.co.uk

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