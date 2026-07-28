Author Lisa Fitzpatrick’s 'Sexy Menopause' Opens a Wider Conversation About Women’s Sexual Health and Ageing

Sexy Menopause by Lisa Fitzpatrick Sexy Menopause by Lisa Fitzpatrick 2 Sexy Menopause by Lisa Fitzpatrick 3 Sexy Menopause by Lisa Fitzpatrick 4 Sexy Menopause by Lisa Fitzpatrick 5

OCEAN SHORES, WA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian physiotherapist, author, speaker, and women’s pelvic and sexual health specialist Lisa Fitzpatrick has announced Sexy Menopause : The New Science and Soul of Midlife Desire, scheduled for release in October 2026. The book combines evidence-based pelvic health information, personal storytelling, and emotional insight to help women understand the physical, sexual, psychological, and relational changes that can accompany menopause.Readers can find more details about the upcoming book on the official website https://www.sexymenopause.com/ Expanding the Conversation Around MenopauseMore than one billion women worldwide are navigating menopause, yet many receive limited information about its effects on desire, intimacy, body confidence, and personal identity. Questions about painful sex, vaginal dryness, changing libido, and pelvic floor health can remain difficult to discuss, leaving women feeling isolated or misunderstood. "Sexy Menopause" addresses these concerns in clear and accessible language. The book examines why desire may change during midlife, how hormonal transitions can affect sexual wellbeing, and why emotional safety plays an important role in pleasure and intimacy.Lisa also explores how women can approach a changing body with greater understanding and self-trust. The book encourages informed conversations about pelvic health, personal boundaries, relationships, arousal, and the many ways desire can evolve throughout life.“Women deserve to feel sacred and undeniably sexy,” said Lisa, author of Sexy Menopause and founder of Womankind Pelvic Care Physiotherapy.Clinical Knowledge Informed by Lived ExperienceThe book draws on Lisa’s more than three decades of experience as a physiotherapist and pelvic and sexual health educator. Throughout her career, she has supported thousands of women experiencing pelvic floor concerns, painful sex, prolapse, incontinence, birth recovery, and menopausal changes.Her professional understanding is accompanied by a personal account of menopause, heartbreak, healing, and transformation. While navigating her own hormonal transition, Lisa experienced the unexpected end of a long-term relationship. That period prompted deeper reflection on ageing, love, identity, security, and self-worth.These experiences shaped her view of menopause as a significant life threshold. In Sexy Menopause, she examines how this stage can invite women to reconsider inherited beliefs, communicate their needs, strengthen healthy boundaries, and reconnect with their authentic voice.Supporting Women and Their PartnersAlongside information for women, Sexy Menopause considers what partners may need to understand about physical discomfort, emotional connection, and changing sexual needs. This perspective supports more thoughtful conversations within relationships and may help couples approach midlife intimacy with greater patience and awareness.Readers will also find guidance on body confidence, pleasure, arousal, pelvic floor function, and the emotional dimensions of sexual wellbeing. The book is intended for women seeking reliable information and for partners who want to better understand the menopausal experience. Here is a recent article published about the book About Lisa FitzpatrickLisa Fitzpatrick is an Australian physiotherapist, author, speaker, and women’s pelvic and sexual health specialist with more than 30 years of clinical experience. She is the founder of Womankind Pelvic Care Physiotherapy in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.Lisa is also the author of Healing the Heart of Your Business, host of The Feminine Shift interview series, and publisher of The Feminine Shift on Substack. Her work combines evidence-based healthcare with warmth, practical education, and an embodied understanding of feminine wellbeing.Sexy Menopause: The New Science and Soul of Midlife Desire is scheduled for release in October 2026. Readers can follow The Feminine Shift on Substack for updates, release information, and future availability details.

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