SFMA Reimagines 2026 Annual Meeting as a Connected Showcase of South Florida Manufacturing

SFMA’s 2026 Annual Meeting and Made Here Showcase will bring South Florida’s manufacturing community together under the theme “Made Here. Moving Forward.” SFMA’s 2026 Annual Meeting celebrates South Florida manufacturing through five pillars: Made Here, Powered by People, Built Smarter, Connected Supply Chain, and Moving Forward. South Florida Manufacturers Association (SFMA)

Presented by FPL, the Nov. 5 event brings locally made products, workforce stories, practical technology, dinner and recognition together.

This Annual Meeting is designed to make South Florida manufacturing visible in a way people can experience.” — Matt Rocco, President of the South Florida Manufacturers Association

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Florida Manufacturers Association will bring manufacturers, business leaders, suppliers, workforce and education partners, and regional organizations together for the SFMA 2026 Annual Meeting + The Made Here Showcase , presented by FPL, on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines.Built around the theme Made Here. Moving Forward., the reimagined event will show what South Florida makes, recognize the people who power the industry, explore practical changes affecting manufacturing and create clear pathways for participation in SFMA's 2027 programs.The evening begins at 4 p.m. with registration, networking and The Made Here Showcase. Guests will move through the outdoor Made Here Plaza, lobby experiences and the Great Hall, where exhibitor booths, dinner seating and the stage program will form one connected experience.Featured experiences will include a curated Made Here Product Gallery; workforce stories and recognition; the Future Floor, focused on practical applications of automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, quality and advanced manufacturing; a Manufacturing Impact Wall and Member Map; and exhibitor neighborhoods organized around five content pillars: Made Here, Powered by People, Built Smarter, Connected Supply Chain and Moving Forward.Dinner and the Annual Meeting stage program begin at 6 p.m. The program will share manufacturer stories, recognize members of the manufacturing community and introduce SFMA priorities and participation opportunities for the year ahead. At 7:30 p.m., the Made Here Plaza Outdoor Finale begins."This Annual Meeting is designed to make South Florida manufacturing visible in a way people can experience," said Matt Rocco, president of the South Florida Manufacturers Association. "Guests will see the products, meet the people, explore what is changing and leave with clear ways to participate in what SFMA is building next."SFMA reports $3 billion in total impact based on data through the first quarter of 2026, including $2.2 billion in total sales, $587.9 million in total investment, $192 million in cost savings, and 14,404 jobs created or saved.Registration options include individual tickets, tables of 10, booth-only registration and exhibitor packages that include a booth and two dinner tickets. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.Event, registration, exhibitor, sponsorship and participation information is available at https://sfma.org/annualmeeting/ About the South Florida Manufacturers AssociationFounded in 1961, the South Florida Manufacturers Association is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to helping manufacturers grow through advocacy, networking, resources, workforce development and regional partnerships. SFMA connects manufacturers with the people, programs and opportunities that strengthen South Florida's manufacturing community. Learn more at sfma.org.

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