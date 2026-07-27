Toyota Settles Lawsuit And Agrees To Pay Damages

Toyota's claim of contaminated gas in vehicle disproven by independent lab results and other sources.

Toyota settles Lawsuit” — Joshua Feygin

HOLLYWOOD, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toyota has settled a law suit filed in Broward County, Florida under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act (Broward County Case Number: COSO25028917). Despite independent laboratory results used from fuel samples taken directly from the vehicle showing zero signs of contaminated gas in the vehicle, and other independent sources refuting claims of contaminated gas, Toyota had previously claimed that the consumer's vehicle had contaminated gas in an attempt to avoid accepting responsibility of the vehicle's power failure under the powertrain warranty After over a year of litigation, Toyota has settled the case and has agreed to pay the petitioner an undisclosed amount in damages. The suit was brought by Eric Almly of Coral Springs Florida and attorney Joshua Feygin of Sue Your Dealer law firm in Hollywood, Florida. Eric Almly stated "Toyota clung to their ridiculous theory for over a year in this matter, even when independent lab results, an independent mechanic, and the Florida Department of Agriculture all refuted Toyota's claim. It astounded me as to how Toyota relentlessly pursued a claim that it knew was not true and the depths that they stooped to when pushing their claim. Almly cautions consumers when buying an automobile from Toyota. Almly stated "in my opinion, they have no moral compass as a company when it comes to business practices and breaching their agreements with customers. The only way it seems is to hold them responsible is in court."The case was filed in Broward County by Sue Your Dealer law firm. Contact info: 4601 Sheridan St #205, Hollywood, FL 33021. Phone: 954-321-0507.

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