100 Days From Election Day, Here Is What Texans Are Reading About Corrupt Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, TX — Election Day is now just 100 days away — and Corrupt Ken Paxton has had a disastrous start to his campaign making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Ken Paxton has been literally running from accountability as new scandals emerge every day adding to his decades long record of corruption , self-enrichment, and making life harder for Texans.

Ken Paxton’s record as Attorney General can be defined by one word: corruption. Paxton’s own party attempted to remove him from office as he faced “ allegations of misconduct that included bribery and abuse of office ,” and Paxton’s aides called for federal law enforcement to investigate his “ improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses .” While gas, groceries, and health care are getting more expensive for working Texans because of Paxton - backed policies , Paxton has only been looking out for himself while in office: His personal wealth has ballooned up to 7,000% while in office, rising to as much as $12 million.

Here are just some of the stories Texans have been reading about Corrupt Ken Paxton as the race heats up:

Ken Paxton Gave An Epstein-Style Sweetheart Deal to an Admitted Child Molester:

Ken Paxton has faced continued fire for an Epstein-style sweetheart plea deal he gave to Adam Hoffman , an admitted child molester who was allowed back onto Texas streets in mere days without being required to register as a sex offender in Texas by Paxton. Paxton has dodged questions for months on the Hoffman plea deal, despite facing protests and heavy criticism from fellow Republicans . Paxton’s office recently announced they will withhold all the emails, records, and internal communications that led to the plea deal.

Ken Paxton Accused Of Committing Voter Fraud in Six Elections, A Second-Degree Felony Under Texas Law:

Ken Paxton has been under fire since the bombshell report by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune found he likely committed voter fraud, a second-degree felony under Texas law, by illegally casting his ballot from an address where he no longer lives in as many as six recent elections. Paxton has refused to answer questions on his voter fraud accusations – fleeing reporters when asked, alarming Republicans , and infuriating Texans since “ Paxton, as the state's chief elections enforcement officer, should know the state's voting residency laws .”

Ken Paxton Abandoned Texas For A Luxury European Vacation With His Mistress For America’s 250th Anniversary And The 4th of July:

Ken Paxton faced a barrage of headlines for weeks as he was caught in multiple viral videos abandoning Texas on the 4th of July for luxury European vacation with his mistress. The move enraged Republicans who said “ Paxton needs to be more visible. Talarico stuff is everywhere ” and demanded “No more European getaways please!”

Ken Paxton Further Enriches Himself In Public Office By Acquiring 15 Properties, Including 3 New Luxury Condos:

Paxton’s “ many real estate holdings [have] become an issue in Texas Senate race ” as he continues to enrich himself while in public office, acquiring luxurious properties in other states, according to new reporting in the New York Times . Paxton now reportedly owns at least 15 properties worth nearly $10 million – including four condos at a luxury resort in Utah, three homes in Florida, and land in Hawaii. The Dallas Morning News Editorial Board branded Paxton an “ ethics disaster tour ” as his “personal wealth only seems to be growing, despite his modest $153,000 salary as attorney general.”

Ken Paxton Pocketed $275,000 Check From Texas Tech Chair In Alleged Pay-To-Play College Football Scandal:

Texans and college football fans erupted after news broke that corrupt Ken Paxton pocketed nearly $275,000 from the Texas Tech Chair, then the very next day threatened controversial legal action against the Big 12 if they sanctioned Tech over their QB who had illegally bet on his games. The Athletic quoted a sports attorney describing Paxton’s actions as “ a misstep of epic proportions ” and even Barstool weighed in asking if the suspiciously-timed action was a bribe, of which Paxton has a long history of being accused of taking .

Ken Paxton Calls For Restrictions on IVF:

Ken Paxton was caught trying to lie to Texans about his position on IVF, after he announced at a right-wing conference he backs restrictions that “could limit access to the treatment for many people who are trying to have children” and refused to support federal protections for fertility treatment.

Texas Republicans Are Already Declaring They Will Not Vote For Corrupt Ken Paxton:

Scandal plagued corrupt Ken Paxton’s candidacy has fractured and divided Texas Republicans, with more and more pledging “ I’ll never vote for him ” citing his “ scandal, indictment, infidelity and putting his own interests ahead of Texans .” One GOP strategist said Paxton “ has more baggage than a 747 ” and even Senator Ted Cruz admitted Talarico “ has a real chance ” against Paxton.

Ken Paxton Is Literally Running From Accountability, Refusing To Answer Questions On His Many Scandals:

Three times in a single week Ken Paxton was caught literally running away from questions about his scandals. After Paxton had a complete meltdown in response to reporter questions at his own press conference, his handler intervened and shepherded him out of the room, physically blocking further questions and repeating “ We’re going to get out of here .” Paxton was then caught a second time refusing to answer questions about if he will agree to debate James Talarico and third time while entering high-dollar D.C. insider fundraisers, refusing to answer basic questions. YIKES!

And these are just the recent headlines Texans are reading. Paxton represents everything about the corrupt, rigged system that Texans hate. That’s why this November, Texans are ready to kick Ken Paxton to the curb and send a champion for all Texans, not just the rich and powerful, to the U.S. Senate: James Talarico.

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