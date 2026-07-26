SAN JUAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE STATEMENT: PLANE CRASH ON SUCIA ISLAND
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA — July 26, 2026. On Thursday, July 23, around 5:30 pm, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office started receiving 911 calls reporting a plane crash at Shallow Bay/Sucia Island. It was reported that a pilot and 10 passengers were on board at the time of the crash. The SJCSO responded with two boats with deputies and fire personnel on board, the U.S. Navy was on scene to assist, and 3 airlift ambulances were on scene to transport patients. A report from Sheriff's Office personnel on scene confirmed that everyone on the plane was rescued from the water. There were multiple patients with injuries ranging from head injuries to broken bones and lacerations, with 1 patient in critical condition and no reports of fatalities. Injured passengers were transported to hospitals in Friday Harbor, Skagit County and Bellingham for medical treatment.
The aircraft involved was a Kenmore float plane that departed lake Union and was enroute to Roche Harbor Marina and Friday Harbor Marina.
The aircraft caught fire following an emergency landing against the rocks on Sucia Island. United States Coast Guard environmental response personnel are coordinating with partner agencies to assess potential environmental impacts.
On Friday morning, Coast Guard and Sheriff's Office personnel was on scene to mitigate boat traffic in the area while crews worked to remove the air craft from the scene of the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified, and the cause of the emergency landing and fire are under investigation.
"We are very grateful for the cooperation and assistance of all agencies and private citizens involved in this rescue. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved and their loved ones.", said Sheriff Peter.
Families of those affected are urged to contact the dedicated support line established by Kenmore air at 866-435-9524.
Responding agencies:
US Coast Guard Station Bellingham
US Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles
US Coast Guard Cutter Osprey
US Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound
US Naval Air Station, Whidbey Island
Canadian Coast Guard Ship Siyay
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
San Juan County Sheriff's Office
San Juan County Office of Emergency Management
Orcas Island Fire and Rescue
Airlift Northwest
British Columbia Air Ambulance
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