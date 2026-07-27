IADA Q2 2026 Market Report Shows Strong Sales, Tight Inventory, Confidence
Dealer Transactions Rise 21% in First Half as Demand Is Resilient Across Global Business Aircraft Market
The report shows that closed private business aircraft transactions increased 21% year over year to 746 during the first six months of 2026, while acquisition agreements, dealer inventory purchases and exclusive aircraft sale retainers continued to reflect a highly active marketplace despite persistent supply constraints.
"The first half of 2026 demonstrates that the preowned business aircraft market continues to perform remarkably well," said Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA. "Demand remains healthy, transaction activity is even running ahead of last year and our members continue to express confidence in the market despite ongoing global uncertainties."
Seno added, "Limited availability of high-quality aircraft is supporting valuations and shifting negotiating leverage toward sellers. In a market where opportunities often require quick decisions and expert guidance, IADA Accredited Dealers and Certified Brokers provide buyers and sellers with the experience, transparency and trusted relationships needed to achieve successful outcomes."
When asked whether the 12-month outlook, into the first half of 2027, was softening, stable or improving, IADA members reported that the next year's market was very stable, and moving towards improvement.
Strong First Half Performance
IADA Accredited Dealers reported 536 aircraft placed under acquisition agreements during the first half of 2026, an 8% increase over the same period a year earlier.
Dealers also purchased 118 aircraft into inventory, a remarkable 87% increase year-over- year, and twice the first half of 2024, reflecting strong dealer confidence and a willingness to commit capital with limited aircraft availability.
Meanwhile, dealers signed 238 exclusive retainer agreements to sell aircraft during the second quarter, maintaining a remarkably consistent pace that has remained largely unchanged over the past seven quarters. At the same time, pricing remained firm. Dealers reported 67 aircraft price reductions during the first half of 2026, an 11% decline from the prior year and the fewest reductions since IADA began tracking the metric in 2023.
Tight Inventory Continues to Define the Market
The report concludes that limited availability of younger, well-equipped aircraft remains the defining characteristic of today's market. Lengthy OEM delivery backlogs, continued implementation of 100% U.S. bonus depreciation, acceptable financing conditions and healthy global equity markets have sustained demand with limited available supply.
Survey respondents indicated that inventories of high-quality preowned aircraft remain historically tight across nearly every aircraft category, particularly among newer midsize and large cabin aircraft. As a result, sellers continue to gain negotiating leverage while buyers often must move quickly when desirable aircraft become available.
Dealer Confidence Is Strong
IADA members rated the current business aircraft sales market at 3.45 on a five-point scale, remaining essentially unchanged from 3.55 in the first quarter, while improving substantially from 3.07 during the second quarter of 2025.
Survey participants cited several factors supporting continued market strength, including:
Strong U.S. demand driven by 100% bonus depreciation.
Healthy equity markets.
Long delivery lead times for new aircraft.
Acceptable financing conditions.
Respondents also noted continuing headwinds, including geopolitical uncertainty, tariffs, maintenance repair and overhaul capacity limitations, and lingering supply chain challenges affecting aircraft production and deliveries.
Sellers Continue Gaining Leverage
IADA's proprietary survey shows the market has gradually shifted toward sellers over the past year. The association's buyer-seller index declined to 2.74, its lowest reading in two and one-half years, indicating that sellers increasingly hold negotiating leverage as available inventory remains scarce.
Six-Month Outlook Remains Positive
Survey respondents expect pricing to remain stable to modestly higher over the next six months, particularly for larger aircraft categories. Nearly two-thirds of respondents anticipate additional price increases in the Large Jet+ segment, where inventory shortages remain most pronounced. Dealers also expect supply to remain constrained across all aircraft categories while approximately 30% project increasing their willingness to purchase aircraft for inventory over the coming six months, another indicator of continued confidence in market fundamentals.
Demand expectations remained essentially unchanged for the third consecutive quarter, measuring 3.43, virtually identical to 3.42 recorded one year ago. The association's 12-month market outlook likewise continues to indicate expectations for a stable market with improving conditions.
Global Participation Provides Industry Perspective
The IADA Perspective Survey is distributed quarterly to more than 1,000 members worldwide, including IADA Accredited Dealers, Certified Brokers, aircraft manufacturers and IADA Products and Services Members. During the second quarter, 97% of IADA Accredited Dealers participated in monthly activity reporting, providing one of the industry's most comprehensive views of the global preowned business aircraft marketplace.
Approximately 73% of respondents represented Accredited Dealers and Certified Brokers, while 27% represented Products and Services Members. IADA Accredited Dealers complete aircraft transactions an average of 20% faster because of the association's rigorous accreditation process, third-party vetting, annual reaccreditation requirements and adherence to IADA's comprehensive Code of Ethics.
About the IADA Market Report
The IADA Market Report combines actual transaction activity reported monthly by IADA Accredited Dealers with the association's proprietary quarterly Perspective Survey.
The report provides one of the industry's most comprehensive analyses of the global preowned business aircraft market, including current conditions and six-month forecasts covering aircraft pricing, inventory, demand and dealer willingness to acquire inventory across turboprop, light jet, midsize jet and large jet categories.
For the complete report visit https://aircraftexchange.com/market-report.
Member Perspectives on Current Market Conditions
IADA members provided the following insights into current market conditions:
“Supply is tight. Good aircraft are selling quickly and at a premium. Buyers need to be ready to act quickly to secure a plane or it will be too late. Values are going up in multiple markets.” — John Bowman, Southern Cross Aircraft // IADA Accredited Dealer
“The Market conditions remain strong for sellers as demand is outpacing supply thanks to strong stock market performance, favorable tax treatment, competitive financing rates, and new assets are taking much longer to deliver to market from the OEMs. Preowned inventory levels at an all-time low mean buyers must act fast and expect to pay a premium if they wish to transact.” — Mark Bearden, First American Equipment Finance, an RBC/City National Company // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“Very strong for sellers with limited supply available.” — Joe Carfagna, Leading Edge Aviation Solutions // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Difficult for buyers and sellers with such low inventory levels and long OEM backlogs.” — Brant Dahlfors, JetTransactions // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Strong demand and limited supply especially in the newer and mid-larger aircraft markets but having a knock on positive impact on other segments also.” — Andrew Young, AMSTAT // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“I would characterize the market as a healthy but disciplined seller's market. Aircraft that are properly maintained, enrolled on engine programs, have complete records, and possess desirable cabin and avionics configurations should continue to command strong values and attract qualified buyers.” — Andy Toy, Axiom Aviation // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Premium listings, particularly late-model super mid-size and large-cabin aircraft, demand remains extremely strong. These aircraft are often receiving multiple offers shortly after becoming available, and in some cases, we’ve received offers above asking price due to competitive bidding between motivated buyers.” — Randall Mize, Leviate Air Group // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Buyers waiting for pricing to fall are missing purchase opportunities on high pedigree options and they will be forced into accepting what happens to be available later in the year.” — David Monacell, CFS Jets // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Overall, preowned markets remain steady from what we have monitored. Still a healthy number of buyers in the current production aircraft markets. Airplanes are certainly still transacting in the out of production markets, however, good pedigree and well-equipped aircraft seem a bit tougher to find.” — James Norris, Omni Aircraft Sales // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Seller driving market, buyers need to adjust to sellers’ demands, super midsize prices are all-time high. Engine supply is concerning. Prebuys are becoming lighter to support transactions.” — Rodrigo Medellin, Aerolineas Ejecutivas S.A. de C.V. // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Bizjet markets have performed above expectations given geopolitical issues abound. Likely a testament to the security and efficiency our tools offer individuals and leaders alike.” — Chad Anderson, Jetcraft // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Demand for business aviation seems to be at or around an all-time high. Fractional and whole ownership (private non-corporate flight departments especially), are growing at a healthy pace. People are flying their aircraft...a lot. This bodes well for transactions.” — Shawn Dinning, Dallas Jet International // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Buyers and sellers still remain positive and active. Global concerns and macroeconomic impacts are on people's minds but it hasn't slowed activity. Barring any major global issue, I would anticipate a continued robust market through the end of the year.” — John Odegard, 5x5 Trading // IADA Accredited Dealer
“We are seeing the market conditions in our territory (Africa) as good overall, with steady enquiries and increased activity in the jet markets.” — Neil Howard, Absolute Aviation // IADA Accredited Dealer
“We view today’s market conditions as generally favorable, with strong demand and healthy transaction activity. The market is particularly strong in the mid- to large-cabin jet segment, where limited inventory and stable aircraft values are creating attractive acquisition opportunities.” — Michael Thompson, JetLoan Capital // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“The business jet market remains highly resilient with strong demand, growing manufacturer backlogs, and tight preowned inventory for desirable models. Optimism continues to prevail across the industry.” — Shawn Holstein, Holstein Aviation, Inc. // IADA Accredited Dealer
“The market is steady overall. Buyers are being more selective and taking longer to make decisions, while sellers are gradually becoming more realistic on pricing. Good aircraft continue to sell but deals generally take more work than they did a few years ago.” — Andrés Madrazo Casas, Wulf Aviation // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Demand drivers remain strong with continued imbalance of supply to meet that demand. From a finance perspective, interest rates remain at levels which helps spur further financing and purchase demand. The value of business aviation will continue to grow over the next 6 to 12 months as people recognize the value of face-to-face interaction and connection in an effort to grow their business.” — Mike Smith, Scope Aircraft Finance // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“A robust Q4 continued through Q1 and well into Q2. Based on our current deal pipeline, we anticipate a similar pace of transaction activity through the remainder of 2026.” — Mike McDonald, Air Fleet Capital Inc. // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“Newer aircraft are becoming harder to find and are trading at a premium. Sales will continue to increase in the second part of the year.” — Cameron Jones, Jones Aviation Group // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Uncertainty, war, high oil prices and more haven't slowed things down over the last 1.5 years so I don't know what will.” — Josh Mesinger, Mesinger Jet Sales // IADA Accredited Dealer
“We are projecting 6% to 11% increase in business over 2025.” — John Clark, Jet RVSM Services, LLC // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“With OEM backlogs for at least 24 months into the future, young, preowned airplanes are commanding a significant price premium, especially those that are current production models. Supply chain issues are very slowly working their way to improvement, keeping OEM book to-bill greater than 1 and new aircraft prices increasing due to the backlogs. All of which continues to buy late model preowned aircraft.” — Phil Winters, Western Aviation Inc. // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Strong demand will continue through October, but Q4 will see less of a year-end rush due to labor shortages, parts delays, and limited pre-buy availability.” — Chris Meisner, Meisner Aircraft Inc. // IADA Accredited Dealer
“It’s just difficult to find good aircraft for the requirements we have for customers. Getting in contact with the real owners of aircraft is key now.” — Adolfo Nieto, Wulf Aviation // IADA Accredited Dealer
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
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