Perry Lieber Identifies Five Common Mistakes Homeowners Make When Managing Their Own Renovation Projects

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perry Lieber , a construction contracting consultant and construction manager based in Santa Barbara, California, has outlined five recurring mistakes he observes in homeowner-managed renovation projects , drawing on his experience overseeing residential and commercial construction work in the region.Lieber’s observations come at a time when self-managed renovation projects have increased among homeowners seeking to reduce costs by cutting out professional project management. According to Lieber, the approach frequently produces the opposite result.The first mistake Lieber identifies is inadequate budgeting. Homeowners often calculate material and labor costs without accounting for contingency funds to cover unexpected conditions uncovered during construction. He recommends setting aside a minimum of 15 to 20 percent of the total project budget for unforeseen expenses.The second mistake is skipping the permit process. Lieber notes that unpermitted work can create significant legal and financial complications at the point of resale, and in some cases requires work to be demolished and redone at the homeowner’s expense. Local jurisdictions in Santa Barbara County enforce permit requirements consistently, he says.Third, Lieber points to poor contractor vetting as a widespread problem. Homeowners frequently hire based on price alone without verifying licensing, insurance, or references. “A low bid doesn’t mean much if the contractor isn’t licensed or doesn’t carry liability coverage. That risk falls entirely on the homeowner,” Lieber said.Fourth on the list is ignoring structural issues. Lieber has observed projects where cosmetic renovations are completed over underlying structural problems, including water intrusion, deteriorated framing, and foundation concerns. Addressing those issues after finishes are installed typically multiplies the cost significantly compared to catching them at the outset.The fifth mistake Lieber identifies is beginning construction without a complete design plan. Projects that start without finalized drawings, material selections, and specifications tend to stall mid-construction, generate change orders, and run over budget. “When the design isn’t locked in before work starts, decisions get made under pressure on the job site, and that’s usually where costs spiral,” he said.Lieber’s professional background and project commentary are documented at http://perrylieber.com/ and https://perryadamliebersantabarbara.com , where he has addressed similar topics related to construction planning and contractor management in the Santa Barbara area.He noted that homeowners who educate themselves on these common failure points before beginning a renovation are better positioned to manage timelines and stay within budget, regardless of whether they hire a professional manager or oversee the work themselves.The information Lieber has shared is intended to give property owners a clearer picture of where residential renovation projects most commonly break down during the planning and execution phases.ABOUT PERRY LIEBER:Perry Lieber is a construction contracting consultant and construction manager based in Santa Barbara, California. He works on residential and commercial construction projects in the Santa Barbara region.

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