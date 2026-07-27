Perry Lieber Outlines the Four Phases of a Custom Home Construction Project

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perry Lieber, a construction contracting consultant and construction manager based in Santa Barbara, California, has outlined the four primary phases that make up a custom home construction project, offering a factual breakdown of what takes place at each stage from initial planning through final handover.Lieber, whose work is documented at perryadamlieber.com, notes that many homeowners enter a custom build without a clear understanding of the sequencing involved, which can lead to misaligned expectations around timelines and costs. His breakdown covers pre-construction and design, permitting and site preparation, construction, and finishing and handover.The first phase, pre-construction and design, involves translating the owner’s goals into a set of architectural drawings and construction documents. During this stage, architects, engineers, and consultants collaborate to finalize structural and mechanical plans. Budgets are developed, and the general contractor is typically brought on to provide early cost input. Lieber notes this phase can take several months depending on the complexity of the design.“Most of the decisions that drive the cost of a project are made in the design phase, not during construction,” Lieber said. “Getting that phase right reduces the likelihood of costly changes later.”The second phase covers permitting and site preparation. Once construction documents are complete, plans are submitted to the local building department for approval. Concurrently, the site is cleared, graded, and prepared for foundation work. Lieber points out that permitting timelines vary significantly by jurisdiction and can add weeks or months to a project schedule, particularly in coastal California municipalities where environmental review is common.The third phase is construction, which encompasses foundation work, framing, roofing, rough-in mechanical systems including plumbing, electrical, and HVAC, followed by insulation and drywall. This is typically the longest phase of the project and involves the highest volume of subcontractor coordination. Inspections are conducted at multiple points throughout to verify code compliance before work proceeds to the next stage.“Construction moves in a set sequence for a reason,” Lieber said. “You can’t close up walls until inspections are signed off, and you can’t start finish work until the building is properly dried in. Skipping steps creates problems that are expensive to fix.”The fourth and final phase, finishing and handover, includes interior and exterior finish work such as flooring, cabinetry, tile, painting, and fixture installation. Landscaping and site work are also completed during this stage. The project concludes with a final inspection, the issuance of a certificate of occupancy, and a formal walkthrough between the contractor and the owner to document any outstanding punch list items.Additional information on Lieber’s work in construction management across the Santa Barbara region is available at perryliebersantabarbara.com.

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