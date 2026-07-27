Dreamscape Publishing Enlists the Cuddly Defenders: Altworld Studios and Nick Davis Join the Roster

Dreamscape Publishing llc

We’ve been moving fast this year, and bringing Altworld Studios into the fold is a huge win for us” — John Hohn

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dreamscape Publishing LLC is proud to announce a new partnership with Altworld Studios, bringing creator Nick Davis’s acclaimed line of kids and teen comic books into the Dreamscape family. This move marks a significant expansion for Dreamscape as it diversifies its growing catalog with high-quality, family-friendly adventure and dark fantasy-comedy titles.Nick Davis and Altworld Studios are best known for creating rich, imaginative worlds where the things that go bump in the night are met with even tougher resistance. Leading the lineup is “Let’s Hunt Monstas!”, the hit series featuring Mr. Button and a league of cuddly defenders, and “The Night Guardians,” a dark fantasy-comedy where threadbare teddy bears and plush companions serve as the last line of defense against an eternal darkness of nightmares.“We’ve been moving fast this year, and bringing Altworld Studios into the fold is a huge win for us,” said John Hohn, Owner of Dreamscape Publishing. “Nick Davis has a unique gift for capturing that 'dark but fun' energy that kids and teens love. As a store owner, I know there is a massive demand for creator-driven books that bridge the gap between whimsical and adventurous. Altworld fits perfectly into our mission to deliver high-quality, original stories to the hands of readers and retailers alike.”The partnership will integrate Altworld’s existing library—including fan favorites like Kid Cthulhu and Tristan the Teddy Bear—into Dreamscape’s robust distribution and marketing channels. This collaboration ensures that the "Monstas Huntas" and their allies will reach an even wider audience as Dreamscape continues its push toward 14+ titles in 2026.Availability for RetailersThe first round of Altworld Studios titles will be available for comic book shops and retailers through philbodistribution.com and directly at dreamscapepub.com “I am thrilled to be joining forces with John and the team at Dreamscape,” said Nick Davis. “Their commitment to independent creators and their hands-on understanding of the comic retail market makes them the perfect home for the heroes of Altworld. We’re ready to hold the line and show a new generation of readers that their favorite toys have their backs.”About Dreamscape Publishing LLCDreamscape Publishing is a comic book publishing company dedicated to creating and distributing original, creator-driven titles. From historical fiction like MARCVS to horror-westerns like God is Hungry and SinYstr, Dreamscape focuses on high-quality storytelling and exclusive merchandise for enthusiasts and retailers.About Altworld StudiosFounded by writer and artist Nick Davis, Altworld Studios is the home of Let’s Hunt Monstas! and The Night Guardians. Specializing in kids and teen adventures, Altworld creates stories where imagination is the ultimate weapon against the darkness.

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