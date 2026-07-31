Indonesia Opens Wider Access for Eurasian Investors through INNOPROM 2026

Indonesia’s Participation Opens the Door to Industrial Partnerships with Eurasia

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indonesia ’s participation as the Official Partner Country at INNOPROM 2026 opens direct access for Eurasian investors and business players to explore industrial partnership opportunities in Indonesia, which is now advancing under the framework of the New National Industrialization Strategy (Strategi Baru Industrialisasi Nasional/SBIN). INNOPROM 2026, which will take place on July 6–9, 2026, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, will serve as a meeting point between Eurasian industry players and Indonesia’s transforming industrial ecosystem. Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita emphasized that Indonesia is no longer only offering market potential but also presenting a clear and measurable direction for industrial development.“Through the New National Industrialization Strategy, Indonesia is building a stronger, more modern, and more sustainable industrial foundation. We are opening broad opportunities for international partnerships that can bring quality investment, technology transfer, and enhanced capacity for the national industry,”stated Minister of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, in Jakarta (6/24).The New National Industrialization Strategy (SBIN) is the Ministry of Industry’s response to increasingly rapid global economic changes, ranging from accelerating digitalization and the energy transition to shifts in global supply chains, while also serving as Indonesia’s roadmap toward the Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision. This strategy is based on President Prabowo Subianto’s Asta Cita national development vision and serves as the main guideline for implementing industrialization that is independent, competitive, and sustainable. SBIN will implement four priorities that create partnership opportunities for Eurasian investors across various industrial sectors in Indonesia. These four priority pillars include strengthening value-added manufacturing based on natural resources, advancing industrial technology through the Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap, green industrialization, and the development of industrial human resources.Director General of Industrial Resilience, Regional Development, and International Industrial Access (KPAII), Tri Supondy, stated that Indonesia’s participation in INNOPROM 2026 marks an important momentum to strengthen Indonesia’s position as a long-term industrial partner for the Eurasian region. “The main objective of Indonesia’s participation in INNOPROM 2026 is to strengthen Indonesia’s position as a long-term industrial partner for the Eurasian region. At this exhibition, Indonesia will introduce SBIN, which enables Indonesia to build a manufacturing ecosystem that is structured, transparent, and more open to international collaboration,” he said in a press statement in Jakarta (6/ 24).Indonesia enters INNOPROM 2026 with a strong position as the largest manufacturing country in Southeast Asia. Indonesia’s Manufacturing Value Added (MVA) has reached USD 265 billion, placing Indonesia 13th in the world. Indonesia’s non-oil and gas manufacturing exports reached USD 147.9 billion as of August 2025, accounting for nearly 80 percent of the country’s total exports. This industrial base serves as the concrete foundation of Indonesia’s presence in Yekaterinburg. Indonesia’s participation in INNOPROM 2026 will bring together more than 50 industrial players ready to create concrete partnership opportunities for industry players and investors in Eurasia. There are four main cooperation opportunities that Indonesia offers to its Eurasian partners. First, technology partnerships and technology transfer for companies with expertise in industrial machinery, automation systems, petrochemicals, and materials to collaborate with national industries that are accelerating the modernization of their production processes through the Metal, Machinery, Transportation Equipment, and Electronics (ILMATE) industrial pavilion zone and the Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Textile Industries (IKFT) pavilion zone. Second, direct investment opportunities in industrial Parks that are fully operational and professionally managed, supported by regulatory certainty strengthened through the New National Industrialization Strategy (SBIN).Third, cooperation in developing downstream supply chains for strategic commodities such as nickel, bauxite, copper, cobalt, and lithium, creating significant demand for processing technologies and materials engineering. Fourth, collaboration in the value-added agro and food sector through the AGRO pavilion zone, offering partnership opportunities in food processing technology, logistics, and expanded distribution networks and market access. Through its participation as the Official Partner Country, Indonesia is not only showcasing its industrial achievements but also offering a more focused, measurable, and sustainable cooperation framework. Supported by SBIN, INNOPROM 2026 is expected to become the gateway for strengthening investment, technology transfer, and long-term industrial partnerships that reinforce Indonesia’s position in the global manufacturing value chain.

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