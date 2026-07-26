DCI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Greene County

Date: July 26, 2026

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa -

On July 26, 2026, at approximately 1:25 a.m., an officer with the Jefferson Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. The pursued vehicle lost control and entered the ditch near 245th and L Avenue. The driver immediately exited the vehicle, armed with a knife. When the driver advanced on the officer, the officer fired his weapon, striking the driver. The driver continued forward and stabbed the officer in the face.

Law enforcement attempted lifesaving measures on the driver at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead.

The officer was transported to the Greene County Medical Center for medical care. The officer was treated and released. The officer has been placed on critical incident leave in accordance with their department policy.

Agencies involved in the response to this incident included the Jefferson Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson Fire Department, Green County Ambulance, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

At the request of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting the investigation into the shooting. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be forwarded to the Greene County Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Iowa Attorney General for review. No further details will be released at this time.

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Iowa Department of Public Safety

215 E 7th St

Des Moines IA 50319

https://dps.iowa.gov