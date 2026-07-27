Christopher Fine Diamonds Launches New Online 3D Engagement Ring Designer for Arizona Couples

Christopher Fine Diamonds new 3D online ring designer tool Customer utilizing the new Christopher Fine Diamonds 3D online ring designer tool.

Christopher Fine Diamonds launches a new 3D Online Ring Designer for couples who want to design an engagement ring online before visiting its Chandler showroom.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Fine Diamonds, a family-owned fine jeweler serving Arizona for more than 23 years, has launched its new Online Ring Designer, an interactive 3D engagement ring design experience that allows couples to begin creating their engagement ring from anywhere before visiting the showroom.

The new Online Ring Designer provides a modern, convenient way for clients to explore engagement ring styles, compare diamond shapes, visualize different precious metal options, and experiment with thousands of design combinations in an intuitive 3D environment.

Unlike many online jewelry retailers that rely solely on digital transactions, Christopher Fine Diamonds combines online convenience with personalized guidance from experienced jewelry professionals. After submitting a design, clients have the opportunity to continue working directly with the Christopher Fine Diamonds team to review their selections, compare diamond options, and finalize their engagement ring during a private consultation at the company's Chandler showroom.

"Many couples begin their engagement ring search online, but they still want the confidence that comes from working with experienced professionals before making such an important purchase," said Chris Uptain, Owner and Master Jeweler at Christopher Fine Diamonds. "Our Online Ring Designer allows clients to explore ideas on their own schedule while still benefiting from the personal guidance and craftsmanship that have defined Christopher Fine Diamonds for more than two decades."

The Online Ring Designer was created for couples who want to:

Design an engagement ring online

Compare engagement ring settings

Explore diamond shapes and styles

Visualize ring designs in interactive 3D

Save time before visiting the showroom

Begin the custom engagement ring process with greater confidence

While the designer provides an engaging digital experience, Christopher Fine Diamonds believes the best engagement ring buying experience combines technology with expert guidance. After creating a design online, clients can meet with the jewelry team to review center stone options, discuss customization opportunities, and complete the final design.

Christopher Fine Diamonds has become one of Arizona's most recognized independent jewelers by focusing on personalized service, custom engagement rings, fine jewelry, jewelry repair, appraisals, and an exceptional client experience. The company recently received the 2026 Best of the Valley award in the Jewelry category from Phoenix Magazine and has earned more than 970 five-star Google reviews from clients throughout Arizona.

The company also offers Arizona's only in-person CAD Jewelry Design Experience, allowing clients to collaborate directly with jewelry professionals during the custom design process.

The Online Ring Designer is available now.

Learn more or begin designing an engagement ring online:

https://christopherfinediamonds.com/pages/custom-ring-designer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.