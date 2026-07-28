LIKE85 Says Premium 15ml Fragrances Are Redefining Modern Luxury

The LIKE85 premium 15ml fragrance collection includes RISKY BLUE, POP LINE, and BLIND GREEN, reflecting the growing demand for luxury fragrances designed for everyday portability. LIKE85’s POP LINE 15ml fragrance reflects the growing demand for premium, travel-friendly luxury fragrances designed for everyday life. The LIKE85 premium 15ml fragrance collection is presented in a retail-ready display designed for boutiques, gift shops, and specialty fragrance retailers.

The NYC fragrance brand says today’s consumers are embracing premium 15ml bottles as they build fragrance wardrobes for every occasion.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury fragrance has traditionally been associated with large bottles displayed on a vanity or dresser. Today, consumer buying habits are changing. More fragrance enthusiasts are choosing premium 15ml bottles—not as samples, but as complete fragrance experiences designed for modern lifestyles.LIKE85, the New York-based fragrance brand known for its modern, gender-neutral fragrances , believes the premium 15ml format reflects a broader shift in how consumers discover, wear, and collect fragrance.“We don’t see 15ml as a sample,” said Christopher Rosasco, co-founder of LIKE85. “Luxury has become more personal. People aren’t looking for one signature bottle anymore—they’re building fragrance wardrobes that fit their lives.”Rather than positioning smaller bottles as entry-level products, LIKE85 developed its 15ml fragrance collection using the same fragrance concentration and formulas found in its full-size bottles. The company’s lineup includes POP LINE, BLIND GREEN, and the recently launched RISKY BLUE , allowing customers to experience the same high-concentration fragrances in a format designed for everyday use.According to LIKE85, today’s consumers are becoming increasingly intentional about fragrance purchases. Instead of committing to a single bottle, many are choosing multiple fragrances that match different moods, seasons, occasions, and lifestyles.The growing popularity of travel, hybrid work, gym bags, carry-on luggage, and everyday portability has also contributed to increased interest in premium smaller-format fragrances. For many consumers, convenience is no longer viewed as a compromise on luxury.“Luxury isn’t about carrying more,” Rosasco said. “It’s about carrying something you’ll actually use. We wanted to create a premium fragrance that becomes part of everyday life instead of something that stays on a shelf.”LIKE85 believes the evolution of fragrance buying is part of a larger movement toward flexibility and personal expression. Rather than searching for a single signature scent, consumers are curating fragrance collections that reflect different moments throughout the day.Each LIKE85 fragrance is produced at a high concentration using clean formulations and contemporary scent design inspired by New York City. The brand’s collection includes POP LINE, BLIND GREEN, and RISKY BLUE, available in both 15ml and 50ml formats.“As the fragrance industry continues to evolve, we believe premium 15ml bottles represent the future of everyday luxury,” Rosasco said. “The future of luxury fragrance isn’t bigger bottles. It’s smarter choices. We believe premium 15ml fragrances give people the freedom to discover, collect, and wear fragrance in a way that fits modern life.”About LIKE85LIKE85 is a New York-based fragrance brand creating modern, gender-neutral fragrances inspired by city life, movement, and individuality. The company focuses on high-concentration fragrances, clean formulations, and contemporary scent design. Its collection includes POP LINE, BLIND GREEN, and RISKY BLUE, available in both 15ml and 50ml formats.

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