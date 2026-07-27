The Vertical Buzz Expands into an Independent Media Platform as Season Three Premieres

The Vertical Buzz Season3 news TVB Season 3 Episode 1 special guest Vertical Industry Influencer & actor

New season features expanded coverage, on-location reporting, red carpet events and exclusive conversations with the leaders shaping vertical entertainment.

The Vertical Buzz amplifies the conversations that inspire the next generation of creators” — Pete Torres Founder, ALZA Vertical Film Festival

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Less than six months after premiering its first episode, The Vertical Buzz is entering its next chapter. With the launch of Season Three on July 30, 2026, The Vertical Buzz is expanding beyond its flagship interview series into a broader independent media platform dedicated to covering every facet of the rapidly growing vertical entertainment industry.

Season Three introduces expanded editorial coverage, including more on-location productions, red carpet reporting, festival coverage, live event hosting, panel moderation and exclusive conversations with the creators, executives, filmmakers and innovators shaping one of entertainment’s fastest-growing sectors.

Since its debut in January, The Vertical Buzz has grown from a weekly interview series into a recognized industry platform covering the business and creative evolution of vertical entertainment. With more than one million cumulative views across its platforms, the show has featured founders of leading vertical entertainment companies, studio executives, award-winning filmmakers, producers, actors and technology leaders helping define the future of mobile-first storytelling.

Already scheduled for Season Three are conversations with acclaimed vertical actors Brooke Moltrum and Jackson Tiller, media pioneer Larry Namer, co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, along with additional filmmakers, executives and innovators from across the vertical entertainment ecosystem. New guest announcements will continue throughout the season as the show expands its coverage of the people shaping the industry’s future.

Building on successful on-location productions during Season Two—including exclusive coverage with Knockout Shorts—Season Three expands The Vertical Buzz’s presence at premieres, conferences, festivals and industry events, giving audiences unprecedented access to the people and companies driving the evolution of vertical entertainment.

Industry Leaders on the Growth of The Vertical Buzz

As The Vertical Buzz enters its third season, respected leaders across the vertical entertainment industry are recognizing the show’s growing role in connecting creators, platforms, filmmakers and audiences.

“One of the things I appreciate most about The Vertical Buzz is that it’s bringing together the humans behind the vertical entertainment ecosystem. Every platform, filmmaker, actor, creator and innovator has a story worth telling, and The Vertical Buzz is creating a place where those conversations can happen. As this industry continues to grow, that kind of connection becomes increasingly valuable for everyone involved.”

— Richard Cambridge Co-Founder, WeAudition & VertiCast

“One of the most exciting things about vertical entertainment is watching this community grow. VertiCon gives fans the opportunity to meet their favorite creators and celebrate the stories they love in person. The Vertical Buzz keeps those connections going year-round by sitting down with the creators, platforms and industry leaders driving the movement, giving fans an inside look through conversations they simply can’t find anywhere else.”

— Hollie Wolfgram Founder & Owner, VertiCon

“One of the things I’ve loved most about the growth of vertical storytelling is how collaborative this community has become. Every filmmaker, creator, platform and industry voice plays a role in moving the medium forward. Festivals give these stories a stage, while The Vertical Buzz amplifies the conversations that inspire the next generation of creators. It’s an exciting time to be building this industry together.”

— Pete Torres Founder, ALZA Vertical Film Festival

Buzz Leer, host and creator of The Vertical Buzz, says the show’s mission has remained the same since its debut.

” The Vertical Buzz exists for one reason: to bring the people behind vertical entertainment together. Every conversation helps strengthen the connections, ideas and collaborations that will shape the future of this industry—and we’re just getting started.” Host & Creator, The Vertical Buzz

Season Three by the Numbers

• Season Three premieres: July 30, 2026

• Audience: More than 1 million cumulative views across platforms

• Growth: Three seasons produced during the show’s first year

• Expanded Coverage: On-location reporting, red carpet events, festival coverage and live industry reporting

• Exclusive Access: Weekly conversations with the creators, executives and innovators shaping vertical entertainment

• Industry Presence: Coverage from premieres, conferences, festivals and major industry gatherings throughout the year

As vertical entertainment continues its rapid global expansion, The Vertical Buzz is expanding with it—covering not only the stories behind the industry’s biggest creators and companies but documenting the evolution of the business itself as it happens.

About

The Vertical Buzz

The Vertical Buzz is an independent media platform dedicated exclusively to vertical entertainment. Through in-depth interviews, original reporting, red carpet coverage, festival reporting and live event coverage, the series spotlights the creators, executives, filmmakers, actors and innovators shaping the future of mobile-first storytelling. As the vertical entertainment industry continues to evolve, The Vertical Buzz remains committed to documenting its people, its innovation and its history—one conversation at a time.

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