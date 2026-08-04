For One Night, on August 15, Los Angeles Becomes the Italian Riviera

Ferragosto invitation Piazza Miramare San Pedro - Credit by John Mattera Photography

ITTV launches a new Ferragosto celebration with Little Italy, Disney+, and LA City Council District 15, featuring a free screening of Disney and Pixar's Luca

Experience the magic of Ferragosto, Italy's beloved midsummer celebration, as San Pedro welcomes an unforgettable evening of cinema, culture, community, and Italian spirit under the stars.” — Valentina Martelli, CEO ITTV and Anna Manunza President of Lilaa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITTV International, the Little Italy of Los Angeles Association, Disney+, and Los Angeles City Council District 15 are proud to invite the public to celebrate Ferragosto, Italy's most beloved summer holiday, with a free outdoor screening of Disney and Pixar's Luca at Piazza Miramare in San Pedro.Celebrated every August 15, Ferragosto marks the height of the Italian summer, a time when families and friends gather by the sea, in village squares, and around the table to celebrate community, friendship, and the joy of being together.For one magical evening, the Los Angeles waterfront will be transformed into an Italian piazza where audiences of all ages will experience the charm of Luca, Disney and Pixar's beloved film inspired by the beauty of the Italian Riviera. Guests will enjoy pizza, gelato and other iconic flavors of an Italian summer while celebrating one of Italy's most cherished traditions in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.The event is presented in partnership with the Portofino Days International Fiction Festival, an important collaborator of ITTV International. The partnership carries special significance, as Luca draws much of its visual inspiration from the enchanting Ligurian coastline, whose timeless beauty has made Portofino one of Italy's most iconic destinations."This celebration is about much more than a movie," said Valentina Martelli, Founder and CEO of ITTV International, together with Christina Scognamillo, co founder. "At ITTV International, we believe that entertainment is one of the world's most powerful tools for building cultural bridges. Beyond creating opportunities for international productions, creative collaborations and business partnerships, we are equally committed to bringing these stories directly to the community. This celebration is our way of honoring those connections and demonstrating how cinema can inspire dialogue, foster cultural understanding and bring people together."“Our mission has always been to preserve and celebrate the rich heritage of Southern California's largest Italian-American community while creating opportunities for everyone to experience and enjoy our culture,” said Anna Manunza, President of the Little Italy of Los Angeles Association. “I am especially happy that our Piazza Miramare will host its first-ever Ferragosto celebration and that thanks to Disney +, Valentina Martelli and ITTV International as well as CD15, we can offer this special evening free of charge to the community. Ferragosto has long been a time for family, friendship, and togetherness, and we are delighted to celebrate this much cherished Italian tradition by inviting everyone to enjoy a beloved Disney film under the stars. We hope the evening creates lasting memories while experiencing the warmth and spirit of Italian culture.”"The newly dedicated Piazza Miramare has quickly become a gathering place for our community, and that's exactly what it was designed to be,” said Councilmember Tim McOsker, Los Angeles City Council District 15. “A summer evening like this is what the piazza was built for: bringing people together to enjoy a film like Luca, celebrate friendship, family, and the spirit of the Italian coast, to honor the vibrant Italian heritage that has helped shape San Pedro. It's evenings like these that remind us how important public spaces are in bringing neighbors together, celebrating our shared history, and creating lasting memories."The Ferragosto celebration also represents the beginning of a broader cultural initiative. ITTV International is currently working with Lilaa to expand the program into an annual series of outdoor screenings dedicated to Italian films and audiovisual productions that celebrate Italy's culture, creativity, landscapes and cinematic excellence, further strengthening the cultural bridge between Italy and Los Angeles.The event is free and open to the public and will be widely promoted throughout Los Angeles, inviting residents and visitors alike to experience the warmth, hospitality and unmistakable charm of an authentic Italian summer evening.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Ferragosto Celebration featuring a free outdoor screening of Disney and Pixar's LucaPresented by: ITTV International, Little Italy of Los Angeles Association, Disney+, and Los Angeles City Council District 15In Partnership with: Portofino Days International Fiction FestivalDate: Saturday, August 15Time: Gates open at 7:00 p.m. Screening begins at 7:45 p.m., just as the sun sets.Where: Piazza Miramare San Pedro, Los Angeles, CaliforniaAdmission: Free and open to the public.What to Bring: Bring your blankets and cushions, settle in under the stars, and enjoy an unforgettable Italian summer evening by the waterfront.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.