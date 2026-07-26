John Smith Named Recipient of the 2026 USATF Legend Coach Award

NEW YORK – USA Track & Field today announced that legendary coach John Smith has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 USATF Legend Coach Award, recognizing a lifetime of extraordinary achievement and an enduring impact on the sport of track and field.

Over the course of four decades, Smith built one of the most remarkable coaching careers in track and field history. As the founder and longtime coach of HSI (Hurdle Sprint International), he has guided generations of elite athletes to Olympic and World Championship success while revolutionizing sprint and hurdle coaching through innovative training methods, and commitment to athlete development.

Smith also enjoyed an extraordinary collegiate coaching career at UCLA, where he served as the Bruins' sprints and hurdles coach for more than 40 years. Under his guidance, UCLA athletes captured numerous NCAA individual and relay titles, earned countless All-America honors, and developed into Olympians and professional champions.

Throughout his coaching career, Smith has mentored some of the greatest athletes in track and field history, including Olympic champions Maurice Greene, Carmelita Jeter and Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith, along with dozens of other Olympians. World champions, and American record holders. His athletes have earned well over 100 medals at the Olympic Games and World Athletics Championships while setting numerous American and world records.

Long before becoming one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of the sport, Smith was an elite athlete in his own right. A standout sprinter at UCLA, he won the 1971 & 1972 NCAA title in the 440-yard dash and captured the 1972 AAU championship in the 400 meters. He represented the United States in the 400 meters at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich and, more than five decades later, still holds the American record in the 440-yard dash with his time of 44.5 seconds, set in 1971.

"John Smith has excelled at every level of our sport—from American record holder and Olympian to one of the most successful coaches in track and field history," said USATF CEO Max Siegel. "His influence extends far beyond the medals won by his athletes. He has inspired generations of coaches and competitors. We are honored to recognize his extraordinary contributions."

“I am elated and honored to be recognized,” said Smith. “When you’re in the midst of coaching, I don’t count what I have done, I just keep doing it. I focus on the moment, because I know that’s all I have.”

The USATF Legend Coach Award honors coaches whose careers have left an indelible mark on the sport through competitive success, innovation, mentorship, and service. Since its inception, the award has recognized many of the sport's most influential figures, including Ed Temple, Joe Vigil, Tom Tellez, Clyde Hart, Brooks Johnson, Bob Larsen, Bill Dellinger, George Williams, Bobby Kersee, Terry Crawford, and 2025 recipient Vin Lananna.

Smith will be formally recognized as the recipient of the 2026 USATF Legend Coach Award during the 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships on Saturday, July 25, at Icahn Stadium in New York City.