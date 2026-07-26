Lyles, Richardson dash to preeminence on day 2 of Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

NEW YORK CITY — A classic clash between the reigning U.S. champion and the 2024 Olympic champion generated an explosive come-from-behind win for Noah Lyles Friday night in the men's 100 on day two of the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Icahn Stadium.



Running in almost ideal conditions with a 0.8 mps aiding breeze, Lyles trailed 2025 winner Kenny Bednarek and Ronnie Baker at the outset, but once again showed superior closing ability to push past those two and stop the clock at a world-leading 9.79. Lyles matched his PB with a time that only five other Americans have ever bettered.



Baker, who was fifth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, was seeking his first U.S. outdoor crown, but had to be pleased with his 9.88 that was a season best and gave him silver over Bednarek by .005 seconds. Bednarek was also awarded a time of 9.88 for bronze, with fast-starting Christian Coleman placing fourth in 9.93 and Courtney Lindsey also sneaking under 10 seconds with a 9.97 in fifth.



More of a coronation than a close contest, the women's 100 saw Sha'Carri Richardson pick up her third USATF gold and match her season best of 10.77. Richardson was never in trouble in a race that signaled her return to top form, displaying near flawless form and establishing a clear margin over runner-up Kayla White, who tied her season best of 10.90 for silver. Tamari Davis nabbed the final podium spot with an 11.00 for bronze.



Overtaking the defending champion and first day leader with strong performances in the 110 hurdles and javelin, Tokyo Olympic Games fourth place finisher Garrett Scantling won his third USATF decathlon title with a score 8,526 points, his highest tally since 2022 and the best by an American this year.



Kyle Garland was the 2025 winner and held the lead after day one by 25 points, but Scantling sped to a 13.86 in the hurdles to move in front by 36. Garland clawed his way back into a 33-point lead with a 49.60 win in the discus, but Scantling retook the lead for good with a 5.00 clearance in the pole vault and a 62.49 effort in the javelin. Garland edged Scantling in the 1500, though his 4:42.43 wasn't quite enough to grab the gold, and he earned silver with 8,431. Hakim McMorris ended up third with 8,312.



All Nick Christie does is keep winning. From the first few strides in the men's half marathon race walk it was almost a dead certainty that Christie would come away with his eighth straight USATF outdoor title, and he didn't disappoint as he dominated the field to win the inaugural race at the new international championship distance by more than four minutes with a 1:31:57.11. Christie set the American record at Podebrady, Czechia, in May with a 1:28:35 on the roads. Jordan Crawford took silver in 1:36:17.18.

Equally dominant in the women's half marathon race walk, Lauren Harris broke her own American record for 15,000 meters en route with a 1:08:46.28 and carried through to win by almost nine minutes in 1:38:35.56. It was her second USATF outdoor victory in a row, and she set her sixth national record of the season. Maria Michta-Coffey, a nine-time champion, earned silver in 1:47:44, with Angelica Harris taking bronze in 1:49:03.



Defending the USATF title he won last year, Tyus Wilson sailed over 2.29 on his first attempt in the men's high jump, the only man to make it over that height. Scottie Vines of Arkansas, the silver medalist at the NCAA Championships, went over 2.26 on his first try and then passed at 2.29 before missing thrice at 2.32. A pair of Olympians finished 3-4, with 2024 silver medalist Shelby McEwen taking the bronze at 2.20 and JuVaughn Harrison tied with Kason O'Riley for fourth at 2.17. Harrison was seventh at Tokyo in 2021.



Putting the gold on lock with her first attempt in the women's hammer, Paris silver medalist Annette Echikunwoke won her second U.S. title in three years with a 75.47 that put her atop the podium by more than two meters. Echikunwoke, who won the 2024 Olympic Trials, was only four centimeters off her PB in a competition where distances were generally below season bests.



2026 U.S. leader Rachel Richeson nabbed the silver with a 73.02 in round four, and Erin Reese took bronze at 72.94. American record holder and 2019 world champion DeAnna Price, the reigning champ with four U.S. titles to her credit, fouled three times and did not advance to the final nine.



Erin Marsh captured her first USATF heptathlon title when she held off Timara Chapman in the final event to end up with a score of 6,059 points. Marsh, the 2023 Pan American Games gold medalist and bronze medalist in the pentathlon this year at the USATF Indoor Championships, outkicked Chapman in the 800 to cross the line fourth in 2:11.27, with Chapman clocking 2:11.58 to tally 6,021 as runner-up. Lauren Taubert was third with 5,971.



The long jump opened the day for the heptathletes, and performances were muted by unfriendly winds, with Marsh managing only 5.79. The first day points leader with 3,722, Marsh saw her lead cut to 74 points, and then her javelin effort of 36.73 left her only 34 ahead of Chapman heading into the 800. Melanie Winters had the best long jump at 6.07, and Blakelee Winn was tops in the javelin at 44.31. The fastest 800 was a 2:08.45 turned in by Katie Eidem in the first section.



New York native Euphenie Andre, who hails from Dover Plains, produced lifetime bests on her fifth and sixth attempts in the women's triple jump to come away with her first U.S. title. Andre, the 2025 NACAC silver medalist, came into the Championships with a PB of 13.73, and she hit 13.89 to take the lead from Kayla Woods, improving to 13.94 on her final leap. Woods set a PB of 13.75 in round one and held the lead until Andre's fifth-round gem. Bronze went to Kayla Pinkard with a best of 13.48.



One day after his world indoor record was officially ratified by World Athletics, Khaleb McRae was the fastest qualifier for the men's 400 final, zipping to a 44.65 to win the first semi by more than a half-second. Winner of a pair of USATF Tour events in June, Chris Bailey continued his streak of high-quality quartermiling and won the second semi in 45.14. The other section went to Justin Robinson, who edged Noah Williams by .06 with a 45.49 lap.



Last year's NCAA champion Aaliyah Butler, the fastest American in 2026 at 48.84, made quick work of the second semifinal to lead all qualifiers to the final of the women's 400 at 50.53. Sanaria Butler of Arkansas won the third semi in 51.10 for the second fastest time overall, while multiple global 4x400 gold medalist Alexis Holmes cruised to a 51.71 to take the first semi. The only major casualty was World Indoor 4x400 gold medalist Bailey Lear, whose 52.26 left her just out of the final.



Four-time NCAA Division II champion Wes Ferguson was a surprise leader into the clubhouse after the heats of the men's 800, taking the second section in 1:45.17 ahead of Wisconsin's Andrew James Casey for the fastest time overall to advance to the final. Casey, who recently dipped under 1:45 for the first time, clocked 1:45.59 for the second best overall time.



The first heat had an intriguing matchup between 17-year-old World Indoor champion Cooper Lutkenhaus, who was the 2025 runner-up, and Hobbs Kessler, a sub-3:47 miler who was fifth in the 1500 at the Paris Olympic Games. Those two were in the middle of the pack through the bell before they started to move past the leaders and take over off the final bend. Lutkenhaus looked to be fully in control as he won in 1:45.83, a tenth ahead of Kessler.



2025 champion Donavan Brazier never looked comfortable in the final heat, managing only fourth in 1:46.93 as Sean Dolan won in 1:46.11. Brazier will miss out on the final, placing 16th overall. Camden Marshall claimed the other auto qualifier slot with a 1:46.40 for second.



Starting defense of her title in the women's 800, Roisin Willis was the only athlete to break 2:00, winning the first heat in 1:59.83 to secure her place in the final. Willis was third with 200 to go and ran a swift final half lap to pass Meghan Hunter, who ended up second in 2:00.38. It was the fastest of the three heats and all three time qualifiers came from it. That trio included 16-year-old Paige Sheppard, who clocked 2:00.99.



Nia Akins won the two USATF titles before Willis' triumph in 2025, and she moved into the final here with a 2:01.78 in the second section. World Indoor Championships bronze medalist Addy Wiley ran a savvy race in the final heat to take the victory in 2:01.40. Wiley has a Diamond League win at Doha in June on her '26 slate and has also qualified for the 1500 final Saturday.



Other automatic qualifiers for the final were Paris '24 seventh place finisher Juliette Whittaker and 2025 NCAA indoor champ Makayla Paige, and Emma Sullivan and Lauren Tolbert claimed time qualifiers.