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Bison Bash

Join us for a weekend full of fun, discovery, and nature at the 10th Annual Bison Bash! This family-friendly celebration highlights the prairie ecosystem and the iconic bison with guided hikes, hands-on games, trivia, and creative activities for all ages.

 

Hosted in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, Bison Bash offers a unique opportunity to learn about prairie conservation while enjoying the outdoors together. Come explore, play, and celebrate one of the Great Plains’ most legendary animals! More details to come, stay tuned!

 

The event is free of charge and open to the public. An annual or daily vehicle permit is required for park entrance and can be purchased online or at the park.

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Bison Bash

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