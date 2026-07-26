Wacky for Water Games
Get ready to get soaked! Dress to get wet and bring a towel for a variety of games to test your skills. We will be playing individual games and team games, so bring your friends and meet at the CCC Memorial Shelter.
The event is free of charge and open to the public. An annual or daily vehicle permit is required for park entrance and can be purchased online or at the park.
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