Israeli Passport Reaches Highest-Ever Global Ranking - Israeli Citizenship Lawyers See Rising Interest Worldwide

The Israeli passport climbs to 18th place in the 2026 Henley Passport Index. Decker, Pex, Levi Law Firm reports growing inquiries from individuals worldwide.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israeli passport has reached its strongest position on record, according to the newly released 2026 Henley Passport Index. Israel now ranks 18th globally, with Israeli passport holders able to travel visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access to 166 destinations worldwide - the highest figure since the index began tracking global passport strength two decades ago.The milestone is notable given Israel's regional security environment; the country ranks 159th out of 163 nations on the Global Peace Index. According to Henley & Partners, passport strength is shaped not only by security conditions but by a country's diplomatic relationships, economic standing, and the level of international trust placed in its travel documents - factors that have steadily strengthened Israel's global standing.Singapore retained the world's number-one ranking with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations, followed by Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates in a tie for second place with 188 destinations, and Sweden in third with 187. The report also identified the UAE as the fastest-climbing passport of the past 20 years, while the United States - once ranked first in the world - has fallen to 10th place.Growing Interest in Israeli Citizenship EligibilityAs international mobility becomes an increasingly important consideration for individuals and families around the world, immigration attorneys at Decker, Pex, Levi Law Firm say they have seen sustained interest from people seeking to determine whether they qualify for Israeli citizenship - and, with it, an Israeli passport."An Israeli passport isn't only a travel document - for many of our clients, it represents a legal connection to Israel, a safety net, and a stronger global mobility profile all at once," the firm noted in response to the ranking's release.Under Israeli law, there are several established paths to citizenship, including:Aliyah under the Law of Return - available to Jews, individuals of Jewish descent (parents and grandparents) and their spouses, who may receive Israeli citizenship immediately upon immigrating to Israel.Citizenship by birth or adoption - automatically granted to children born to at least one Israeli parent, or adopted by Israeli parents.Naturalization - available to permanent residents who meet residency, language, and other statutory requirements under the 1952 Citizenship Law.Citizenship through marriage - a graduated process, typically spanning several years, for the non-Israeli spouse of an Israeli citizen.Ministerial discretion - citizenship granted by the Minister of Interior in special cases involving significant contributions to the State of Israel.Decker, Pex, Levi Law Firm, with offices in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, represents clients throughout the Israeli citizenship and immigration process, including applicants pursuing Aliyah, citizenship by descent, family-based immigration, and related passport and Ministry of Interior matters.About Decker, Pex, Levi Law FirmDecker, Pex, Levi Law Firm is an Israeli law firm specializing in immigration to Israel, including Aliyah under the Law of Return, Israeli citizenship applications, and foreign passport matters (including German, Austrian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, French, and Bulgarian citizenship by descent). The firm's attorneys assist individuals and families throughout the citizenship and immigration process, including matters before Israel's Ministry of Interior.

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