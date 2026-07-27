Attorney Michael Decker Releases Guide to Help Foreign Buyers Navigate Israel's Real Estate Market

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New legal guide from attorney Michael Decker covers land classifications, tax deadlines, and registration steps foreign buyers must follow.

Skipping legal representation and signing untranslated documents can lead to overlooking critical leasehold terms that put a buyer's entire investment at risk.” — Michael Decker, Attorney and Founding Partner, Decker, Pex, Levi

TEL AVIV, JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Israel's real estate market remains one of the most competitive and culturally significant in the world. Driven by population growth and thriving cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, property continues to draw intense global interest. To help international buyers safely navigate the Israeli real estate scene, attorney Michael Decker has released a comprehensive guide breaking down the legal requirements for purchasing property in Israel International buyers must conduct thorough legal due diligence, navigate specific land classifications, and manage strict tax timelines. Having a licensed attorney handle the transaction prevents costly errors and ensures the property is registered correctly in the buyer's name.Navigating the Israel Land Authority One of the most important pieces of information for foreign buyers is understanding land ownership types. Approximately 93% of land in Israel is owned by the Israel Land Authority (ILA) and is leased rather than sold. While foreign buyers are generally restricted to purchasing privately owned land, those eligible for Aliyah under the Law of Return can also buy ILA-managed land.Once a purchase agreement is signed, the property must be officially registered with the Israel Land Registry, locally known as the "Tabu." This records the ownership status, clear titles, and any outstanding mortgages or liens. Because almost all of the paperwork is in Hebrew, having expert legal oversight is essential for foreign buyers.The Pathway to Property OwnershipTo ensure a secure transaction, the legal framework requires a precise timeline that every foreign buyer must follow. The acquisition process begins with legal due diligence, where a licensed attorney verifies the seller's ownership rights and reviews the specific lease terms with the Israel Land Authority. Once these preliminary checks are cleared, legal counsel must draft and approve a formal purchase agreement setting the price and payment schedules.Following the signing of the contract, the administrative and financial deadlines begin. Buyers are legally obligated to register the transaction and pay the mandatory Purchase Tax within 60 days. The final milestone depends on the attorney completing a formal transfer of ownership with the Tabu registry. This phase usually takes between one and three months to complete.Avoiding Costly Financial PitfallsForeign buyers often face stricter financial criteria than residents, including a standard 50% cap on bank mortgages for non-residents. Additionally, international buyers frequently overpay taxes due to a misunderstanding of local tax brackets or overlook hidden property debts and liens attached to the registry.Michael Decker warns that skipping legal representation and signing untranslated documents can lead to overlooking critical leasehold terms. The goal at the firm is to shield international clients from mistakes and to handle all of the complex logistics to make sure their investment is secure.About Michael DeckerMichael Decker is a veteran attorney, Notary Public, and founding partner of Decker, Pex, Levi - Israeli award-winning Law Firm, who has been a member of the Israeli Bar Association since 2008. His work with foreign clients entering the Israeli real estate market focuses on guiding international clients through secure, transparent real estate transactions.

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