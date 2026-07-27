Cuban jazz legend Paquito D'Rivera performs at the 2026 Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival

Cuban, Brazilian, Vocal Jazz, Blues, and New Orleans Bands Take Center Stage at the 2026 Festival

For the past 25 years, the Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival has been a cultural event where you can immerse yourself in world class jazz, fine art, wine, and friendship on a Northwest summer weekend.” — Dr. Maria Manzo

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 26th Annual Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival is August 21, 22, and 23 at Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington USA. Hours are Friday 4 PM to 10 PM; Saturday 11 AM to 10 PM; and Sunday 11 AM to 9 PM.MUSIC: The Festival features a lineup of 16 nationally acclaimed Latin, jazz, blues, gospel, New Orleans, and GRAMMY winning bands: Cuban jazz legend Paquito D’Rivera, vocal jazz icons New York Voices, blues rockers Too Slim & The Taildraggers, 7-time GRAMMY nominated Cuban jazz pianist Chuchito Valdés, New Orleans band The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreau Jr., GRAMMY-nominated pianist David Benoit, funk band Polyrythmics, Brazilian pianist Jovino Santo Neto Quintet, Brazilian vocalist Claudia Villela, drummer Rivkah Ross Quartet, pianist Jasnam Daya Singh, gospel singer LaRhonda Steele, jazz pianist Michael Allen Harrison, blues guitarists Terry Robb and Adam Scramstad, Oregon Music Hall of Fame blues man Norman Sylvester Band and R&B singer Lilla. TICKETS : $25 Friday, $35 Saturday, $35 Sunday. A 3-Day Pass is $110, and a 2-Day Pass is $80. Wine, food, and beverages is purchased separately. Reserved Tables are $350 and include catering, wine, logo wine glass, and more. Buy tickets at www.vancouverwinejazz.com or call the Box Office at 360-906-0441.ABOUT: The Festival attracts an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 people each year. The Festival celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2025 and drew visitors from 15 states and from 127 cities. “For our 2026 Festival, our goal was to present a wide variety of music including Latin, Cuban, Brazilian, New Orleans, vocal jazz, gospel, and blues. We also wanted to present both internationally acclaimed jazz legends such as Paquito D’Rivera, and New York Voices, young talent like R&B singer Lilla, as well as the top bands from the Pacific Northwest like Polyrythmics and Norman Sylvester Blues Band,” says Dr. Maria Manzo, Festival Director. “For the past 25 years, the Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival has been a cultural event where you can immerse yourself in great jazz, fine art, wine, food, community, and friendship on a beautiful Pacific Northwest summer weekend” she added. The Festival was awarded Southwest Washington ‘Event of the Year’ by the Washington Festivals and Events Association and received a 2025 grant from the Paul G. Allen ArtsFund Foundation. “It is gratifying to see the Festival being recognized as an important jazz and cultural arts event in the Pacific Northwest,” Dr. Manzo said.FINE ART: The Festival showcases professional fine artists who display and sell their art. Fifteen artists from Washington, Oregon, and California will present their art including watercolor, acrylic, and oil painting, textiles, photography, pottery, mixed media, and jewelry. Prices range from $50 to $250 for prints, pottery, and custom jewelry, up to $5,000 for original paintings.WINE & CRAFT BEER: While jazz is prime, wine is equally important. Attendees can sample and enjoy more than 70 Northwest wines including varietals from Wahluke Slope, Columbia Valley, and Walla Walla regions, California, Chile, and Argentina. Washington’s own Maryhill Winery is the official Wine Sponsor. Attendees can sample wine in 1-ounce tastes or purchase a 5-ounce glass to enjoy with a meal while listening to world-class jazz artists. Northwest Craft beers are on tap including Loowit Hazy IPA, barrel Mountain Brewery, and others.FOOD & EXHIBITORS: Five restaurants provide a lovely variety of cuisine to complement the wine. Northwest crab cakes, Greek gyros, Turkish cuisine, southern BBQ, charcuterie, desserts, and more is available to enjoy. Commercial exhibitors promote their products and services at the Festival, including Vancouver Toyota, Cutco Cutlery, Renewal by Andersen, and others.SEATING: The Festival is outdoor, general admission grass seating. Attendees can bring a blanket or lawn chair. Kids age 12 and younger are free with a paid adult.SPONSORS: Numerous sponsors support the Festival including McCord’s Vancouver Toyota, US Bank, Vancouver RV Center, Evergreen Home Loans, Handris Realty Company, Johnson Bixby, Vancouver Hilton, Washington Trust Bank, Maryhill Winery, The Odom Corporation, Total Wine & More, Beacock Music, Brand Safway, Buckley & Associates, Collins Family & Implant Dentistry, Portland Piano Company, Waste Connections, Willscot, Anderson Leadership Foundation, Hedinger Family Foundation, James Anderson Family Giving Fund, Paul G. Allen ArtsFund Foundation, Tim Leavitt, private donors, and hundreds of volunteers.

Paquito D'Rivera and Chucho Valdes perform at the White House as they play "Con Poco Coco" (“Without Much Thought”).

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