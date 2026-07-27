VidaBay Unveils Bluetooth Image Dock to Streamline Photo Transfers for E Ink Photo Magnets Across All Phones

VidaBay Snap: Battery-Free Phone-Transfer E-Ink Photo Magnet Refresh favorite photos on VidaBay Snap, the battery-free E Ink magnet Snap a photo, tap to transfer, and share the memory

Primarily for Android users, Bluetooth Image Dock also works well for iPhone users, keeping the E Ink tile battery-free.

This tiny, $30 E Ink frame might just be the world’s most charming fridge magnet” — TechRadar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four months after launch, the VidaBay Snap — a compact color E Ink display tile sized similarly to classic Polaroid photographs — is available across global markets. The battery-free device is designed for display use across home, mobile and desktop scenarios, positioned as a personal photo accessory for everyday use. The company confirmed it will soon launch the official Bluetooth Image Dock, a highly requested companion accessory built to simplify photo transfers across all smartphone models.Designed for Multi-Scenario Daily Display UseThe product supports mounting across common daily environments via standard magnetic and clip attachments:- At home, the magnetic backing allows attachment to refrigerators and other metal surfaces for displaying family portraits, children’s milestone photos or travel images;- For mobile use, the clip fixture secures the tile to bag straps for carrying personal photographs;- In office settings, the cordless form factor functions as a compact desktop photo display.Use cases include displaying new photos from long-distance contacts during in-person visits, showing family updates for older household members, exchanging commemorative images between friends, or personal daily display. Per company user feedback, many owners update displayed images on a regular basis via near-field NFC tap, loading new life updates and memory photos onto the tile when meeting loved ones or refreshing home displays.Nathan Chee, Founder and CEO of VidaBay, said in a statement regarding user feedback: “Most people store thousands of photos on their smartphones, but many of these images are rarely viewed after the day they are taken. A displayed photo on a fridge or bag can be seen multiple times a day, without extra effort from the user.” He added that the device’s lack of charging requirements and simplified operation support ongoing daily use, unlike many novelty electronics that see limited use after initial unboxing. Chee noted that consistent user feedback around varying NFC antenna positions across Android device models drove development of the upcoming dock, to extend the same simple experience to all users.Third-Party Coverage and PartnershipsThe VidaBay Snap has received coverage from technology media outlets and industry partners. Technology publication The Verge published a full review of the device, covering its passive NFC architecture and general user experience. TechRadar referenced the product in coverage, stating: “this tiny, $30 E Ink frame might just be the world’s most charming fridge magnet”.As a customer application of E Ink Holdings Inc. technology, the device has been shared organically by e-paper enthusiast communities online. Croatian musician Ana Cruz serves as the product’s cultural ambassador, utilizing the tile for personal photo display and sharing the device’s design with her audience.Core Specifications and AvailabilityThe VidaBay Snap uses an E Ink Spectra 3100 color E Ink display. Leveraging the bistable property of e-paper, displayed images remain visible without continuous power supply. Image transfer is completed via passive NFC connection, allowing users to update photos in seconds with a tap from an NFC-enabled smartphone; the device includes no built-in battery, requires no charging cables, and does not mandate installation of a dedicated app.The tile matches the dimensions of a traditional Polaroid photograph. It is currently available for purchase on the official VidaBay website , with a single unit priced at $30 and a three-pack priced at $87. A genuine leather case accessory bundle is also offered.The upcoming Bluetooth Image Dock — for which the company recently shared a functional demo video on Reddit in response to widespread user requests — eliminates the need for precise NFC alignment during photo transfers. Users insert the E Ink tile directly into the dock to send images via Bluetooth, removing compatibility barriers across different Android brands and models. The dock is powered via USB-C, supporting common power sources including power banks, smartphones and laptops. Critically, the E Ink tile itself remains fully passive and battery-free: after transfer is complete, the bistable display retains the image permanently with no ongoing power required. The dock is currently in the final stage of Bluetooth SIG certification, with launch scheduled immediately after certification is finalized.The design team positions the product as a “refreshable physical photo” rather than a high-specification consumer electronics device. Industry observers note that growth in low-maintenance display devices such as passive E Ink accessories aligns with broader consumer preference shifts toward lower-complexity personal tech products.VidaBay states its product development focus is on creating lightweight daily tech accessories that support personal photo sharing without adding operational complexity for users. The company notes it will continue development of passive E Ink technology for additional everyday use cases.

VidaBay Snap: Bring Your Wonderful Life Moments to Life, One Photo at a Time

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