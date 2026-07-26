Wang Yi Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Abdul Mateen

On July 22, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Prince Abdul Mateen in Manila.

Wang Yi conveyed President Xi Jinping’s warm greetings to Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, and congratulated Abdul Mateen on assuming office. He noted that China-Brunei friendship stretches back over a thousand years. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Brunei relations have stood as an exemplary model of equal treatment and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes. Last year, President Xi Jinping and His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah reached important consensus on building a China-Brunei community with a shared future, opening a new chapter in bilateral ties. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brunei, and Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah paid a successful visit to China recently. China stands ready to work with Brunei to deliver on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, give full play to the China-Brunei intergovernmental joint steering committee, step up cooperation in economy and trade, energy, artificial intelligence and other areas, advance maritime joint development, enable more fruitful outcomes from practical bilateral cooperation, and foster a higher-level China-Brunei strategic cooperative partnership.

Prince Abdul Mateen passed on sincere greetings from Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah to President Xi Jinping, and said that Brunei-China friendship has a long-standing history. Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah’s successful visit to China recently yielded a set of consensus on advancing Brunei-China relations. China is Brunei’s most trusted friend as well as its largest trading and investment partner. Brunei attaches great importance to cooperation with China and firmly adheres to the one-China policy. It is ready to consolidate the strategic cooperative partnership with China, maintain close high-level exchanges, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in trade, investment, artificial intelligence, people-to-people fields, and steadily advance efforts to build a Brunei-China community with a shared future.