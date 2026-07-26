Wang Yi Meets with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband

On the morning of July 23, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in Manila.

Wang Yi congratulated Ed Miliband on assuming the new post and noted that as major countries in the world and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China and the UK have a relationship that goes beyond the bilateral scope and carries global significance. China values the UK’s statement that the new government’s policy toward China will maintain continuity and stability. It is hoped that the UK will abide by the one-China principle, safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations, provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises in the UK, and avoid securitizing economic and trade issues. China looks forward to maintaining close high-level exchanges with the new UK government, consolidating political mutual trust, deepening practical cooperation, and continuously advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership. The vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four major global initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping address the deficits in peace, development, security and governance facing the international community, articulate the vision and goals of China’s diplomacy, and provide important public goods for the world. China and the UK need to work together to transcend differences, jointly uphold multilateralism, support the revitalization of the core role of the United Nations, oppose unilateral bullying and protectionism, and make greater contributions to world peace and development.

Ed Miliband stated that the new UK government attaches great importance to its relations with China and will continue to build a long-term and stable comprehensive strategic partnership with China, which serves the strategic interests of both sides. As major countries with significant influence in the world, the UK and China should continue to strengthen cooperation on global security, health and development issues. The UK has long pursued its policy on the Taiwan question since the establishment of diplomatic relations with China, and this remains unchanged. The UK is ready to strengthen exchanges at all levels with China, expand cooperation in areas such as climate change, and enhance multilateral communication and coordination, so as to promote the long-term, sound and steady development of UK-China relations.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf.