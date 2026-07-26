Wang Yi Meets with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

On July 24, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Kyrgyzstan.

Wang Yi stated that China-Pakistan relations have always remained at the forefront of the times. The two sides should jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, actively advance exchanges at all levels and cooperation across various fields, and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future. China highly appreciates Pakistan’s key role in facilitating the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran. China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in its efforts to mediate, promote the return of all parties to dialogue and negotiations, and achieve a lasting ceasefire. China is ready to strengthen coordination with Pakistan in multilateral platforms such as the SCO and the United Nations to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South.

Mohammad Ishaq Dar stated that it is essential for Pakistan and China to maintain communication and coordination on all occasions. The sudden escalation of the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf serves the interests of no party. Pakistan is willing to continue its efforts in peace mediation and appreciates China’s consistent support and assistance. Pakistan is ready to strengthen coordination with China under multilateral frameworks such as the SCO and the China-Pakistan-Bangladesh trilateral cooperation, and make due contributions to safeguarding regional peace, stability and development.