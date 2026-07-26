NEBRASKA, July 26 - Contact:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement on the Passing of Nebraska Firefighter Matthews

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen offered his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Nathan Matthews. Matthews, a firefighter from Lincoln, passed away from the injuries he received while battling a wildfire near the Colorado-Utah border late last month.

“Please join Suzanne and I in lifting up the family of Nathan Matthews in prayer. The sacrifices our wildland firefighters make are real, and we mourn the loss of Nathan,” said Gov. Pillen. “We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice. May God be with his loved ones during this time.”

During his deployment, Matthews was serving with the U.S. Wildland Fire Service as part of the Rifle Helitack crew battling the Knowles fire. Matthews sustained his injuries during a described burn over – a situation in which shifting winds and fast-moving flames trapped the crew and prevented escape. Three firefighters from other states died during the incident. Matthews and another firefighter were hospitalized.

Gov. Pillen said flags will be lowered on the day of Matthews interment. Further information as to the date will be released in due course.