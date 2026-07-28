The Ultimate BookingKoala Alternative: CleanWiz.ai Launches Instant AI Quoting for House Cleaning Businesses

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CleanWiz.ai Launches Revolutionary AI Quoting Module for House Cleaning Businesses, Instantly Delivering Market-Rate Pricing from a Single Property Address

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CleanWiz.ai, the premier SaaS platform purpose-built for the house cleaning industry, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated AI Quoting Module. This groundbreaking new feature allows cleaning business owners to simply enter a prospect’s property address to instantly retrieve accurate property details—including square footage and the exact number of bedrooms and bathrooms—and automatically generate competitive, market-rate AI pricing.

Designed to help house cleaning services win more deals and increase profits, the new AI module eliminates the guesswork and manual calculation traditionally required to price a home. Alongside the instant quoting, CleanWiz.ai has rolled out a suite of AI-driven sales tools designed to seamlessly convert those instant quotes into booked jobs.

"Our goal is to completely eliminate the friction in the sales process for cleaning businesses," said Tony Bagalini, founder of CleanWiz.ai. "With our new AI quoting module, business owners can provide lightning-fast, highly accurate estimates based on real market data. It empowers our users to close deals on the spot while maintaining maximum profitability."

The Clear Choice Over Generic Booking Software

As the demand for specialized business management tools grows, CleanWiz.ai is rapidly standing out among BookingKoala competitors. Many business owners waste countless hours searching for help with setting up BookingKoala or trying to customize generic scheduling software to fit their specific needs. CleanWiz.ai completely removes this headache.

Because the platform is engineered exclusively for house cleaning businesses, the setup process is remarkably intuitive and fast. There is no need for complex configurations or expensive onboarding consultants. CleanWiz.ai works out of the box with industry-specific workflows already in place.

Comprehensive Automations to Run and Scale Your Business

Beyond its revolutionary quoting capabilities, CleanWiz.ai provides an end-to-end operational powerhouse designed to streamline daily tasks. The platform features robust automations that handle everything from automated follow-ups with leads to intelligent scheduling, dispatching, and automated review generation.

By utilizing CleanWiz.ai’s built-in tools, house cleaning businesses can:

* Book More Sales: Leverage AI-driven follow-ups to nurture leads that don't book immediately.

* Increase Profits: Use market-rate AI pricing to ensure no job is ever underpriced.

* Save Time: Automate administrative tasks, allowing owners to focus on growth rather than data entry.

* Enhance Customer Experience: Provide clients with instant, accurate, and professional quotes in seconds.

To learn more about how CleanWiz.ai can transform your house cleaning business, test drive the new AI quoting module, or to start your free trial, visit [www.cleanwiz.ai](https://www.cleanwiz.ai).

About CleanWiz.ai

CleanWiz.ai is a comprehensive, multi-tenant SaaS platform dedicated to empowering house cleaning businesses. Through innovative AI tools, intuitive scheduling, and powerful business automations, CleanWiz.ai provides everything cleaning owners need to scale efficiently, boost profits, and dominate their local markets.

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