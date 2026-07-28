TERAVARNA and Horizon World Art Launch P.A.R.I.S. 2026 for Global Artists

TERAVARNA's Official Logo. A visitor captures a detailed photograph of a featured artwork on smartphone during a physical gallery exhibition. An art enthusiast browses diverse wall-mounted paintings and contemporary installations at a featured exhibition display.

TERAVARNA and Horizon World Art launch an open call for P.A.R.I.S. 2026, a global art exhibition in Paris this November. Artists can apply by July 31, 2026.

Paris has always been an artistic city, and we’re proud to offer creators the chance to become part of that tradition while sharing their work with collectors and art lovers from around the world.” — Dr. Niladri Sarker, Founder and CEO of TERAVARNA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The international art gallery TERAVARNA and the Parisian gallery Horizon World Art officially announced the launch of P.A.R.I.S. (Paris Art Renaissance & International Salon) 2026, a collaborative art exhibition in Paris inviting emerging and established artists from around the world. The international exhibition opens doors for creators from across the globe to showcase their talent at the premier art destination in Paris, a hub of French culture and creativity. The exhibition is scheduled from November 23 to December 6, 2026.

This is the first time that the international art gallery TERAVARNA co-curates an elite art show in Paris with a reputed Parisian gallery, Horizon World Art, to create history in one of the world's most influential cultural destinations. The event is expected to connect global collectors, curators, artists, galleries, and art enthusiasts at the premium location of Hôtel Particulier Beaujon, Paris.

Paris has been associated with prestige and aesthetic innovation for a long time and has cradled prominent art movements, nurturing countless geniuses. The city houses some of the world’s most iconic galleries and art museums, such as the Louvre Museum and the Musée d’Orsay, inspiring generations of artists across time and space.

TERAVARNA and Horizon World Art pay reverence to the city’s cultural pulse with a new initiative of P.A.R.I.S. 2026. Here, contemporary artists representing diverse geographical identities will display their creations in a professionally curated exhibition space of Hôtel Particulier Beaujon, Paris, at 208 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré.

To launch P.A.R.I.S., TERAVARNA opens a global call through an international juried art competition. Participants working across varied styles and media will submit their original works in the form of paintings, sketches, sculptures, photography, digital art and mixed media, printmaking, and other visual art forms. The theme of the juried competition is ‘OPEN theme’; therefore, participants are free to share their contemporary vision without any constraint, contributing to the richness and vibrant energy of the contemporary art exhibition in Paris.

Winners of the juried contest will exhibit their work for free at Hôtel Particulier Beaujon in Paris, an elegant venue that reflects the city’s eternal connection with art and culture. P.A.R.I.S. will present a digital display of the best exhibits in Paris alongside physical representations. The artworks for digital display will be showcased on large display screens, engaging emerging voices waiting for global representation when they are not able to attend the exhibition in person or ship their works to the venue.

P.A.R.I.S. ensures that geographical barriers do not stand in the way of international recognition.

Selected participants will benefit from TERAVARNA's social media promotional initiatives, connecting their works with curators, collectors, galleries, and art enthusiasts across countries and continents.

For artists seeking international exposure, the significance of exhibiting in P.A.R.I.S. is massive. The exposure of P.A.R.I.S. aims to have a significant impact on the participants, as the French destination adds more weight and value to an artist’s portfolio. The global art market is open to such collaborations that encourage cultural exchange, transcending time and space barriers.

This November, the Hôtel Particulier Beaujon will transform into a place for creative interaction and dialogues, encouraging storytelling skills, cultural perspectives, and expertise of the winners of this juried competition. The art exhibition in Paris will see a diverse mix of talents sharing insights, as the aesthetic ambiance boosts international visibility for the exhibiting artists.

A panel of jurors will evaluate the entries after the submissions close on July 31, 2026.

As the international online gallery TERAVARNA strives to create opportunities for emerging talents, P.A.R.I.S. 2026 heralds a new beginning of French collaboration, placing contemporary voices in a global spotlight. ​

About TERAVARNA Art Gallery

Based in Los Angeles, TERAVARNA connects artists worldwide through themed juried competitions, dynamic online and physical showcases, solo exhibitions, and an online marketplace for buying and selling artworks. The gallery supports creativity across all geographical borders through its charitable TERAVARNA Foundation initiatives. So far, it has awarded over $203,700 in cash prizes to artists representing more than 130 countries in various juried contests — making this gallery a prominent spot on the global stage.

Artists, Listen Up: The Business Mistakes Costing You Growth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.