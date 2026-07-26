Wang Yi Meets with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea Justin Tkatchenko

On July 22, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea Justin Tkatchenko in Manila.

Wang Yi noted that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Papua New Guinea relations have achieved new progress, with further enhanced political mutual trust, deepened mutually beneficial cooperation, and closer communication in international and regional affairs. China places high importance on its relations with Papua New Guinea and is pleased to see Papua New Guinea play a bigger role in international affairs. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Papua New Guinea. China stands ready to work with the Papua New Guinean side to deliver on the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen cooperation in various fields, and continuously enrich the dimensions of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

Wang Yi said that China highly appreciates the Papua New Guinea government’s announcement on closing the “Taipei Economic Office in Papua New Guinea.” This is yet another crucial step taken by the Papua New Guinea government in implementing the one-China principle, following the closure of the “Papua New Guinea Trade Office in Taiwan.” It is an entirely correct decision that serves the fundamental interests of the country and its people, will further consolidate the political foundation of China-Papua New Guinea relations, inject strong impetus into the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, and set an example for other countries in properly handling the issues concerning Taiwan-related institutions. In developing relations with Pacific Island countries, China does not engage in geopolitical games or seek so-called “spheres of influence.” The purpose is to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and help island countries accelerate development. Pacific island countries have the right to independently choose their development partners and should not be subjected to interference by any third party.

Justin Tkatchenko noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Papua New Guinea and China. Over the past five decades, cooperation with China has yielded fruitful results, greatly boosting Papua New Guinea’s socioeconomic development and improving people’s livelihood. Papua New Guinea firmly adheres to the one-China principle and holds that Taiwan is part of China and has never been a country. The announcement to close the “Taipei Economic Office in Papua New Guinea” sends a clear and strong message that Papua New Guinea is firmly committed to developing relations with China and resolutely upholding the one-China principle. This was a unanimous decision made by the top leadership of Papua New Guinea and makes history in the Asia-Pacific region. Papua New Guinea will ensure that this decision is implemented and demonstrate that the development of relations and deepening of cooperation with China enjoy strong momentum and broad space, so as to elevate bilateral relations to a new height. Papua New Guinea stands ready to deepen cooperation with China in trade and investment, infrastructure, medical and health care, and other fields, and strengthen communication and coordination on multilateral platforms such as APEC.