KloneME Launches AI-Powered LifeOS on Android and iOS, Beginning with SmartLifeVault

We founded KloneME to simplify life with AI. Our vision is an AI-powered LifeOS that keeps people organized, prepared, and focused. SmartLifeVault is the first step in that journey.” — Senthil Ranganathan

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KloneME today announced the launch of its mobile application on Android and iOS, marking the debut of KloneME LifeOS , an AI-powered platform designed to help individuals and families organize life’s important information, manage everyday responsibilities, and stay prepared for what comes next.The first release introduces SmartLifeVault, the foundational module of KloneME LifeOS. Designed as a secure digital home for life’s essential information, SmartLifeVault helps users organize important documents, maintain personal and family records, and receive intelligent reminders for upcoming actions such as passport renewals, driver’s license expirations, insurance policies, visas, identification documents, and other time-sensitive records.Modern life is increasingly fragmented across emails, messaging apps, cloud storage, calendars, screenshots, and paper documents. According to the Smallpdf Digital Clutter Report 2025, knowledge workers spend an average of 4.5 hours each week searching for files and documents they have already stored. At home, the 2024 Family Mental Load Survey, conducted by The Harris Poll for Skylight, found that parents spend approximately 32 hours every week coordinating schedules, tracking responsibilities, and managing household administration.KloneME was created to reduce that complexity by bringing life’s essential information into one intelligent, personalized platform.With SmartLifeVault, users can securely organize documents, maintain family information, store health records, manage travel information, and keep important details easily accessible. KloneME’s AI identifies important dates and document expiration timelines, helping users stay ahead of renewals and everyday responsibilities through proactive reminders.Built with a modern security-first architecture, SmartLifeVault is designed to protect users’ personal information while providing a trusted place to store and manage life’s most important records.Unlike traditional cloud storage or productivity applications, KloneME is building an AI-powered LifeOS that connects information, reminders, and everyday responsibilities into a single experience. Rather than simply storing documents, KloneME helps users understand what needs attention, when it matters, and how to stay prepared.The launch of SmartLifeVault represents the first milestone in KloneME’s long-term vision for LifeOS. Future releases will introduce additional AI-powered modules that help individuals and families manage health, family life, travel, finances, personal planning, and other aspects of everyday living, all connected through a single intelligent platform.KloneME is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play About KloneMEKloneME is an AI-powered LifeOS built to simplify everyday life. Beginning with SmartLifeVault, KloneME helps individuals and families organize important information, manage responsibilities, and stay prepared through intelligent assistance and proactive reminders. Future modules will continue expanding the platform into a comprehensive AI companion for everyday living.

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