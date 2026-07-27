AI Systems Are Building a Second Reputation for Every Business: Targence Launches to Help Companies See and Shape It

Targence

The AI Perception Intelligence company reveals how AI evaluates and recommends businesses, traces the evidence shaping its conclusions, and prioritizes action.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Targence today launched as an AI Perception Intelligence company, helping organizations understand how AI systems such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and Perplexity describe, compare, and recommend their business. As more buyers, candidates, investors, and procurement teams begin their research in AI, a business’s visibility inside these systems can now influence demand before anyone visits a website, speaks to sales, or purchases a product.The shift is well underway. According to Forrester's The State of Business Buying, 2026 , genAI searches are now the starting point for B2B buyers, who then turn to trusted networks to validate and de-risk decisions. The consequences are already measurable. In every Perception Briefing Targence has conducted, spanning consumer electronics, global travel, enterprise software, and medical devices, the brand under review was out of alignment with at least one major AI system. Just as often, the AI narrative diverged from the voice of the customer, meaning the story AI tells buyers matches neither what the company claims nor what its customers actually believe.AI may omit a company entirely, confuse its positioning, or recommend a competitor first, quietly determining which businesses even make the shortlist."AI has emerged as a powerful new decision layer in the market," said Asaf Ashkenazi, co-founder and CEO of Targence. “Companies invest heavily in shaping human perception, yet most have no visibility into how AI systems interpret their business, compare them to competitors, or influence buyer decisions. Targence shows leaders what AI believes today and what they can do to improve it tomorrow.”Defining AI Perception IntelligenceAI Perception Intelligence is the discipline of revealing what AI believes, uncovering why it believes it, and reshaping the evidence that drives its answers. Targence applies this discipline through proprietary technology and two complementary methodologies:Targence Lensing™AI has no single view of a business. Every buyer, question, priority, market, and context can change the answer. Targence customizes the research lens around each client's unique challenges and decision environments, isolating the perceptions that matter most to its reputation, products, services, and strategy.Targence In Formation™AI perception does not exist in isolation, and visibility alone cannot create lasting change. Targence examines the alignment among what a brand claims, what customers and markets believe, and what AI systems reflect back. Its In Formation™ methodology brings those three signals into alignment and turns complex perceptions into clear, prioritized action."My years in marketing taught me that the most valuable insights are the ones that create an immediate 'aha' moment," said Jon Samsel, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Targence. "For one client, we discovered that AI was learning about its business from a competitor's comparison page, effectively allowing that competitor to put a thumb on the scale. For another, the marketing team was investing heavily in a campaign aimed at elite gamers, even though that audience did not believe the product met their standards. In one case, AI recommendations were tilted toward a competitor; in the other, marketing dollars were being spent on a campaign the company was unlikely to win. Targence reveals these hidden perception gaps so leaders can redirect investment and act before they undermine demand."About TargenceTargence is the AI Perception Intelligence Company. Its proprietary technology reveals how leading AI systems understand, compare, trust, and recommend a business, uncovers the evidence shaping those conclusions, and identifies the actions needed to influence them. Targence combines tailored AI investigation, inspectable evidence, and senior business expertise to expose perception gaps, competitive disadvantages, and hidden barriers to demand. It then turns those findings into prioritized actions that help leaders decide what to fix, prove, and strengthen across marketing, communications, product, and strategy. Headquartered in San Diego, Targence helps organizations see what AI sees — and shape what buyers believe. Visit www.targence.ai Press Contact:Matthew Zintelmatthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

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