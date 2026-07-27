Growing Humanitarian Crisis in Haiti Drives Expansion of Trauma Recovery Services for Male Trafficking Survivors

Together we can support male survivors of trafficking Safety is one of the essential parts of the holistic aftercare we provide for survivors of trafficking. A portion of the funds raised during this giving initiative will help us complete a soccer field on campus.

YOU MAY CHOOSE TO LOOK THE OTHER WAY, BUT YOU CAN NEVER SAY AGAIN THAT YOU DID NOT KNOW.” — William Wilberforce

JOPLIN, MO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the United Nations, approximately 1.3 million people are internally displaced in Haiti, this number includes thousands of children. Those displaced struggle to meet their basic needs and often face continued violence and danger. These conditions increase the risks of child exploitation and trafficking and underscore the need for holistic aftercare for survivors. UNICEF shares, “A staggering 1,000 percent rise in sexual violence against children in Haiti has turned their bodies into battlegrounds. The 10-fold rise, recorded from 2023 to last year, comes as armed groups inflict unimaginable horrors on children.”Beyond Haiti, it has been reported that, “Boys represent the fastest-growing segment of identified human trafficking victims. UNODC’s 2022 Global Report on Trafficking In Persons , notes that the percentage of boys identified as victims of human trafficking more than quintupled between 2004 and 2020—a much larger increase than for men, women, or girls.” The number of survivors is increasing, simultaneously. The United Nations Children’s Fund shares how the reported numbers of male survivors is a gross understatement of the true number of male survivors of sex trafficking today. “Boys are less likely to be identified as victims, and community stakeholders may lack understanding that boys can be harmed by sexual abuse.”“YOU MAY CHOOSE TO LOOK THE OTHER WAY, BUT YOU CAN NEVER SAY AGAIN THAT YOU DID NOT KNOW.”– WILLIAM WILBERFORCEBlackbox was started when Wade Landers, President and Founder, encountered boys and young men being trafficked around the world. He found very few resources available for survivors and followed God's call to be a part of providing care for these survivors. The need for specialized trauma informed care for these survivors is dire. Blackbox is at the front edge of providing holistic aftercare for boys and young men who have survived sex-trafficking. A trauma-based and care informed approach was created for Blackbox to use specifically with boys. Would you consider a gift during July 20-30, 2026 to help the work of Blackbox expand into Haiti?Blackbox International has provided holistic aftercare for male survivors of trafficking in the Dominican Republic for over 14 years. Through a trauma-informed care lens, the national team has been providing a safe place, counseling, education, nutrition, and ongoing social services to survivors. They have found the stories of male survivors of trafficking changed as they heal from their painful past, find joy in the present and can see purpose in the future. For far too long, male survivors of sex trafficking have been ignored and told to “man up.” At Blackbox International, we believe that behind every blackbox concealing a survivor of trafficking, is a story and their story must change. Blackbox is expanding into Haiti to provide this same trauma informed care to survivors of trafficking.Blackbox International is participating in the Together for Haiti Match Day initiative! This unique opportunity gives supporters the ability to increase the impact of their charitable gifts through a 50% matching initiative. During the campaign, qualifying donations of $50 to $1,000 made through the Together for Haiti Match Day platform will receive a 50% match, helping expand trauma-informed rehabilitation services for male survivors of sex trafficking in Haiti.About Together for Haiti Match DayTogether for Haiti Match Day is an annual, coordinated giving effort uniting ten organizations that serve communities across Haiti, from maternal health, medical care, and child nutrition to clean water, solar energy, agriculture, education, and the protection of vulnerable children. From July 20 through July 30, 2026, gifts made to any participating organization are matched at 50 cents on every dollar, thanks to anonymous donors who have committed more than $50,000 in matching funds. Individual gifts of $50 to $1,000 per organization qualify, and each organization can receive up to $7,000 in matching support. Every gift and its match go directly to the organization it was given to. To give, and to see all ten organizations, visit togetherforhaitimatchday.org.

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