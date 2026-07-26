Major Crimes Detectives Investigate Stabbing

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred at a property located in the 22900 block of Elk Chattaroy Road. The adult male victim sustained potential life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.



On July 25, 2026, at approximately 7:25 am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing near N. Elk Chattaroy Road and N. Newport Hwy., said to be the result of a road rage incident.

Deputies arrived and began gathering information as Major Crimes Detectives responded.

Information at this early stage of the investigation indicates the stabbing occurred at a nearby property where several people live. It appears a disagreement escalated and the suspect stabbed the victim and then fled the location.

As this appears to be an isolated incident and not random road rage, there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

A possible suspect has been identified but has not been located at this time.

This remains an active investigation, and no further information is available.

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