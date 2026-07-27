MAN BEHIND 2.7 MILLION ONLINE SALES SAYS SCAMMERS ARE NOW AHEAD OF BANKS, PLATFORMS AND SHOPPERS

bubbles concept n opal fire Gemrockauctions and international source for top gemstones coins-auctioned.com

"People assume if it looks official, it is official. That assumption is now dangerous. Soon AI will build these fake sites better than any human scammer could."

"I've sold 2.7 million items across my e-commerce platforms over several decades. What I'm seeing right now is the fastest escalation and scariest in scam tactics I've ever witnessed," ” — wayne sedawie

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-commerce veteran warns people to change their financial habits now, before AI-powered fraud overwhelms the systems meant to protect them.Wayne Sedawie has over 52 years of business experience and CEO five companies , is warning consumers and small sellers that scam tactics have outpaced the banks and platforms meant to catch them — and AI is about to make it worse."I've sold 2.7 million items across my e-commerce platforms over several decades. What I'm seeing right now is the fastest escalation and scariest in scam tactics I've ever witnessed," he said.In recent months, MailGuard has intercepted multiple phishing campaigns impersonating Australia Post, tricking recipients into handing over credit card numbers, personal details, and even SMS one-time passcodes through convincing fake payment portals."People assume if it looks official, it is official. That assumption is now dangerous. Soon AI will build these fake sites better and faster than any human scammer could."Wayne is also warning that consumers who hand card details to a fraudulent site can lose their chargeback protection — debit cardholders are already reporting failed reversals, and credit card protections may not hold as scam volume rises.His recommendation: split spending across three cards — one for essentials only, one for everyday online shopping, and a low-limit third card reserved strictly for overseas or unfamiliar websites. "Segment your risk the way any serious business does. Lose money on the card built for that risk, not the one tied to your rent."He's also flagging a surge in AI-generated fake websites and fabricated reviews. "I saw a $20 tool advertised with glowing reviews. A YouTube review showed the buyer got an $8 piece of solder instead. Fake reviews are now a core scam tool — treat generic, overly enthusiastic reviews as fake until proven otherwise."Running gemstone marketplaces has shown him both sides of the problem: scammers copying real listings to resell on social media, and buyers lured into off-platform wire transfers with no protection. "If someone wants a direct wire outside a secure payment system, walk away."He's also warning of scams now targeting real estate settlements, rental bonds, and sextortion attempts via social media and dating apps. "If you're pushed into a private chat and asked for anything intimate, assume it's an extortion setup — delete it and walk away.""If it's too good to be true, it is. Computing power and AI capability compound every few months — what's hard for a scammer today will be trivial within a year. Prepare your accounts and your habits now, not after you've lost money."Wayne Sedawie has over 52 years of business experience and leads five companies spanning e-commerce and property, including OpalAuctions GemRockAuctions and Coins-Auctioned. An Authorised Perth Mint Distributor since 2007, he developed the " bubble concept " investment framework.

Are you ready for Fake reviews ?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.