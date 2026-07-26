Wound Care Leader, Gentell, Expands Into Consumer Arena By Acquiring First Honey Manuka Honey Health & Wellness Products

David Navazio - Chief Executive Officer, Gentell

Acquisition Facilitates Access To Consumer Markets Through Over 9,000 Retail Stores Plus Online Retailers Including Amazon

As a wound care leader in the Medicare Part B & long-term care markets, Gentell's First Honey acquisition supercharges our growth potential by opening the entire U.S. health & wellness retail market.” — David Navazio - Chief Executive Officer, Gentell

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Navazio, Chief Executive Officer of Gentell, the largest vertically integrated wound care company in the world, announced Gentell’s acquisition of First Honey, manufacturer and distributor of all-natural healthcare products that incorporate medical-grade Manuka honey. Products include a complete line of Manuka honey-infused ointments, therapy creams, bandages and other products. First Honey will become a fully integrated division of Gentell under the name, Gentell First Honey.“Until now, Gentell has been a wound care leader in the Medicare Part B and long-term care markets. Our First Honey acquisition supercharges Gentell’s growth potential by opening the entire U.S. health & wellness retail market for our products,” said Navazio.Jono Scarlet, previously Gentell’s Product Manager for the Manuka Honey Portfolio, will lead the Gentell First Honey division as Vice President, Honey Products Division. Sarah Scarlet will join Gentell as Director of Consumer Products.People have been using honey to heal wounds for thousands of years, because it has an enzyme that produces hydrogen peroxide, which is a natural antiseptic and anti-bacterial. However, Manuka honey is different from other honeys due to distinctive properties that have been scientifically proven to provide significantly more effectiveness in healing wounds. Manuka honey comes from New Zealand, the only place on earth where bees collect nectar from the Manuka bush (Leptospermum scoparium) to produce this special honey.First Honey is the fourth acquisition in the last 12 months that Navazio has made. He was recently awarded “Life Sciences Dealmaker Of The Year” by the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gentell’s three other recent acquisitions include ISG, one of North America’s leading Medicare Part B suppliers to the nursing home industry for medical tube devices for enteral feeding, tracheotomy, urological and other applications, as well as Manukamed, a Manuka honey-based wound care manufacturer in New Zealand and Casex, a wound care and ostomy device manufacturer, headquartered in Paraguay and Brazil.In addition to its recent acquisitions, Gentell operates manufacturing facilities on five continents, including: North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia/New Zealand. Said Navazio, “From our beginnings in my garage thirty years ago, Gentell has truly become a global company. Our ability to help people regardless of care setting and country is a source of tremendous pride for me and for all our employees.”-----ABOUT GENTELL:Gentell is the largest vertically integrated wound care manufacturer, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Paraguay, China and New Zealand, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care products to nursing homes, home care, hospices and other health care settings. Gentell is also a pioneer in developing innovative and technologically advanced wound care database and logistics systems for its customers to make wound care more effective and efficient in improving people’s lives.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: Gentell.comLinkedIn: linked.com/in/davidnavazio linkedin.com/company/gentellTwitter: x.com/david_navazio @gentell2701Facebook: facebook.com/DNavazio# # #

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