Heinrich Statement on Trump Admin Admitting it Canceled Energy Project Grants in Democratic-Led States Due to Partisan Politics

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the following statement in response to news that the Trump administration admitted in court documents that it canceled grants and funding for energy projects in Democratic-led states due to partisan politics:

“This reporting proves what we’ve known all along: the Trump administration’s decision to cancel energy project grants in states where Donald Trump lost in 2024 was nakedly political and vengeful.

“Since President Trump was sworn into office, he’s played a dangerous game of politics with our energy sector – slow-walking solar and wind project approvals, outright canceling offshore wind project approvals and energy project grants, killing thousands of made-in-America jobs and tanking billions in private sector investment.

“President Trump promised to lower costs for working families. Instead of working to find solutions to lower costs for Americans, his attacks on American-made energy and his war with Iran have skyrocketed energy bills and gas prices. The American people deserve a government that works for them, not one that plays politics with their lives and jobs.”

Heinrich has been vocal against the Trump administration’s cancellation of these clean energy project grants:

This is not the first time the Trump administration has admitted in court documents that these cancellations were political. Senator Heinrich grilled Secretary Wright on cancellations when the Secretary appeared before the Committee on April 21st of this year:

“When you came before this Committee almost a year ago, I asked you if it was the case that political appointees were on review boards for the cancellation of $3.7 billion in awards. You responded, ‘Well, it's absolutely the case.’ Those are your words,” Heinrich said. “Since then, it has become abundantly clear that politics are indeed calling the shots in your Department of Energy.”

“Last October, DOE unlawfully canceled $8 billion in federal investments in 223 energy projects, almost entirely in states with Democratic leadership. DOE then confirmed in federal court that the cancellations were based on whether a project was in a blue state.” Heinrich continued. “Satisfying a President’s desire for political revenge or intimidation is not a lawful basis for terminating projects that were on track to help reduce soaring electricity prices.”

Last October, Heinrich led 36 senators in sending a letter demanding that U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright and the U.S. Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought restore funding for 223 energy projects in Democratic-led states that were unlawfully canceled.