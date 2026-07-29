Music Producer Max Markus Steps From Behind the Boards: Two Artist Identities Set to Launch in 2027

Max Markus, Los Angeles

After 22 years producing music for Hollywood's biggest trailers & promos, Max Markus unveils two new artist projects launching in 2027 under 8OUTIK management.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than two decades shaping the sound of Hollywood's biggest advertising campaigns, producer Max Markus is preparing his next chapter — stepping out from behind the console to become the artist himself.Over a 22-year career, Markus has built a reputation as one of the industry's most versatile composers and producers, crafting epic, cinematic music for hundreds of major motion picture trailer campaigns. His production work has also crossed into the mainstream, with songs he's produced landing on official Spotify editorial playlists, and remixes created for major artists performing at Coachella, EDC, and Ultra Music Festival. Markus has served as Creative Director and Lead Producer for some of Los Angeles' leading trailer music labels, a role he continues to grow even as his focus expands.Now, Markus is turning that expertise toward a new goal: building his own identity as a front-facing artist. In 2027, he plans to release a wave of original songs, remixes, and covers as the primary artist across all major streaming platforms, a deliberate shift from a career spent almost entirely behind the scenes.The rollout will take shape across two distinct artist profiles, developed in tandem, both exclusively managed by 8OUTIK , a boutique artist management firm also based in Los Angeles.Under his own name, Max Markus will explore reimagined pop, rock, and rap: cinematic orchestration colliding with mainstream songcraft, in the spirit of Hans Zimmer meeting major artists such as Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, and Imagine Dragons. The project will include original material alongside covers and remixes, built around Markus's signature large-scale, trailer-honed production sound.Running alongside it, Markus will also release music under his upcoming artist alias goosebumper, leaning into mainstream EDM, pop, and rap, a more bass music and pop-dance-floor-facing counterpart to the orchestral ambition of his Max Markus output."After 22 years of building other people's sound, it's time to build my own," said Markus. "Both projects come from the same place, they just point in different directions."More details on both projects, including release dates and first singles, are expected in the coming months.

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