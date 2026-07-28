Ultimate Dads: Unplugged Co-Host Quenton Marselles Brown Sr. Receives Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Quenton Marselles Brown Sr.

National honor recognizes decades of volunteer service, mentorship, and commitment to strengthening families and communities.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former World Boxing Union Heavyweight Champion Quenton Marselles Brown Sr. has been awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the nation's highest honors for volunteer service, recognizing his decades-long commitment to mentoring youth, supporting families, and strengthening communities across the United States.Presented on behalf of the President of the United States, the award celebrates individuals whose sustained volunteer efforts have created lasting community impact. For Brown, the recognition represents a mission that has extended far beyond athletics.While many know Brown for his accomplishments inside the boxing ring and his service as a member of the Hawaii State Boxing Commission, his life's work has increasingly centered on mentorship, fatherhood, and community engagement. Through youth outreach, holiday toy drives, senior support initiatives, and mentoring aspiring athletes throughout Nevada and California, Brown has dedicated thousands of hours to serving others."The championship belts were meaningful, but service is the legacy I want to leave behind," said Brown. "Receiving this award is an honor, but the real reward is seeing lives changed and knowing you've made a difference."Brown also serves as co-host of Ultimate Dads: Unplugged , a podcast that challenges fathers to lead with purpose, accountability, and authenticity. The program features candid conversations about fatherhood, leadership, resilience, and personal growth while encouraging men to become more engaged in the lives of their children and communities.As the father of nine children—including NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown—Brown draws from his own experiences to encourage fathers to lead by example and invest intentionally in the next generation."Every child deserves someone in their corner," Brown said. "If we can strengthen fathers, we strengthen families. And when families are stronger, communities become stronger."Brown's impact extends beyond mentorship. His community initiatives have included organizing annual toy drives for underserved children, supporting senior citizens through outreach programs, and encouraging young athletes to view sports as a pathway to discipline, education, and leadership rather than simply competition.The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award marks another milestone in Brown's continued commitment to using his platform to inspire positive change. Through public speaking, community partnerships, and Ultimate Dads: Unplugged, he remains focused on empowering individuals to build lives rooted in service, perseverance, and purpose.About Quenton Marselles Brown Sr.Quenton Marselles Brown Sr. is a former World Boxing Union Heavyweight Champion, community leader, mentor, philanthropist, and co-host of Ultimate Dads: Unplugged. A recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, Brown is dedicated to promoting fatherhood, youth mentorship, and community service while inspiring others to lead lives of purpose and impact.

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