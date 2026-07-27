Wave Trockensysteme Introduces the IC570MAX Industrial Freeze Dryer

IC570MAX Image

Dual-chamber cold trap eliminates defrost stoppages, delivering up to 25 kg of continuous ice extraction per hour on a footprint of just 4.4 m2.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wave Trockensysteme GmbH, a Vienna-based manufacturer of industrial freeze dryers, announced the launch of the IC570MAX, a new freeze-drying system developed for food, pet food, coffee, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The machine is designed for companies increasing production capacity from batch processes to continuous freeze-drying operations while maintaining a compact installation footprint.

Dual-Chamber Cold Trap Supports Continuous Operation

The IC570MAX incorporates a dual-chamber cold trap designed to allow one chamber to collect ice while the second undergoes defrosting using recovered heat from the refrigeration system. By alternating between the two chambers, the system is able to continue operating during the defrost process. The machine is capable of extracting up to 25 kg of ice per hour during continuous operation. It features a 1,700-litre chamber, 108 trays across 25.9 m² of shelf area, individually controlled shelf temperatures up to +80°C, and cooling capability down to −70°C.

Built with Standard Industrial Components

The IC570MAX is built using commercially available industrial components, including Siemens Simatic S7 PLC control systems, ABB safety components, Bitzer compressors, Leybold vacuum technology, Phoenix Contact automation components and Danfoss systems. According to the company, the use of standard industrial components allows maintenance and servicing by qualified industrial technicians and provides access to widely available replacement parts. The system also includes WAVE's IoT remote monitoring platform with dedicated SIM connectivity. Technical support is available through service centres located in Austria, the United States, Spain, Dubai and India.

Designed for Existing Production Facilities

The IC570MAX measures approximately 3.72 × 1.18 metres and weighs 3,150 kg, allowing installation within many existing production environments without requiring purpose-built facilities. The machine has a starting price of €198,000 (excluding the vacuum pump), while a typical production configuration is priced at approximately €225,000. Standard lead time is approximately six months, with expedited production slots available.

"Industrial freeze drying used to mean a multi-million investment with years of lead time.With the IC570MAX, producers get continuous drying capacity at the price of a company car per kilo of drying performance, built from components every maintenance engineer

already knows."

— Michael Marcovici, CEO, Wave Trockensysteme GmbH

About WAVE

Wave Trockensysteme GmbH, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, develops and manufactures freeze dryers ranging from the compact 25 kg class to continuous industrial systems. WAVE machines operate at food, pet food and pharmaceutical producers across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. The company is committed to open industrial standards, proprietary IoT remote maintenance, and worldwide on-site service. www.wave.cc

WAVE IC570MAX the latest generation of 500Kg freeze drying machine

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