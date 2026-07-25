How a VA peer specialist is turning empty apartments into fresh starts

Cheyenne VA peer specialist builds move-in kits for newly housed Veterans

Peer Specialist Rick Cooper noticed that an apartment rarely feels like home when Veterans lack the basic items needed for daily living. While checking in with Veterans housed through Cheyenne VA Health Care System’s Homeless Program, he saw that some couldn’t afford basic household necessities.

According to Cooper, providing housing itself is a major step, but an empty apartment is not yet functional. That gap pushed Cooper to act.

“I just knew at that point we needed to do better by the Veterans we are moving into housing,” he said. “Some stark examples are using a black trash bag and bandages as a shower curtain, or reusing paper grocery bags as toilet paper. Providing housing alone was not enough.”

Building the kits

Cooper began assembling move-in kits in 2025, stepping in after a community partner’s support ended due to funding cuts.

The first 10 kits were funded by a $1,000 grant from a community provider.

The program relies on donations to provide supplies. Cooper said that about seven kits are distributed each month.

“Knowing that a move-in kit will be ready on the day of move-in can help reduce stress during a Veteran’s first night in their new home,” he shared.

Making the first night easier

Veteran Ronnie Clark spent nearly six years homeless before moving into his apartment.

“When I finally walked into my apartment, I was grateful, but it was still an empty space,” Clark said.

The move-in kit changed that.

“Having basic household items waiting for me made the apartment feel like a home instead of just four walls,” Clark added. “It gave me dignity, comfort and a sense that I mattered.”

Clark credits Cooper and Kraig Patriquin, a Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing social worker, for helping him rebuild his life.

It takes a community

For Cooper, the program depends on community donations to keep the storage container stocked. The most urgent needs are full- and queen-size bedding and bath towels.

“Having the bare necessities provided is one less thing for a Veteran to worry about during this challenging transition,” Cooper said.

He points out that Veterans can’t use food assistance programs to purchase toilet paper, cleaning supplies or personal care items. For some Veterans, donations are the only way to obtain these necessities.

Community groups and local organizations have helped, but the need continues: Every donation turns an empty apartment into a home.

“Because of the housing, the move-in kit and the encouragement they provided, I finally have a place to call home and a foundation to build a better future,” Clark said.

To find out more about volunteering or donating, reach out to your local VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE).