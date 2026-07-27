Optimal Community Development Services Announces Battle of the Designers Season 3 in Houston

Jacqueline Miller Jacqueline Miller

The Houston fashion competition returns September 5 with 8,000 dollars in cash prizes for three designers.

Houston has more design talent than it has stages” — Jacqueline Miller

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimal Community Development Services, a Houston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has announced that Battle of the Designers returns for a third season on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Houston Hobby Airport, located at 8181 Airport Boulevard in Houston, Texas. The competition places emerging fashion designers on a single stage to compete for cash awards in front of a live audience, a judging panel, and invited media.

The event was founded by Jacqueline Miller and has been staged twice at the same Houston venue, debuting in October 2024 and returning for a second season in October 2025. Season 3 is supported by a group of sponsors including T & J Productions.

Season 3 will award a total of 8,000 dollars in cash prizes across three placements. The winning designer receives the Crown Holder title along with 3,500 dollars. The first runner-up receives 2,500 dollars, and the second runner-up receives 2,000 dollars. Competitors present full collections and runway performances during a live judging round held the evening of the event.

"Houston has more design talent than it has stages," said Jacqueline Miller, founder of Battle of the Designers. "I built this as a competitive platform for independent designers who do not typically get access to major fashion week programming. A designer who has never shown at a fashion week can put a complete collection in front of an audience, a panel of judges, and the press on the same night."

According to the organization, the expanded prize structure is intended to increase the number of designers who leave the competition with working capital, rather than concentrating the award on a single winner.

Registration for designers, vendors, and sponsors remains open through the event website ahead of the September 5 date. General admission tickets are priced at 100 dollars and VIP tickets at 125 dollars. Registration details, ticketing, and participant requirements are available at https://www.battleofthedesigners.com

Miller has positioned the third season as a step toward establishing the competition as a recurring fixture on the regional fashion calendar rather than a standalone showcase.

"Season 3 is the point where this becomes an institution rather than an event," Miller said. "The objective is a platform that Houston designers plan their year around, and one that eventually travels to other cities."

Doors, red carpet arrivals, and full runway programming details for Season 3 will be announced ahead of the event date.

About Battle of the Designers

Battle of the Designers is a Houston fashion competition in which emerging designers present original collections on a single runway and compete for cash prizes. First staged in 2024, the event has been held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Houston Hobby Airport and is open to designers, vendors, and sponsors from across the region. The event is hosted by Optimal Community Development Services.

About Optimal Community Development Services

Optimal Community Development Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Houston, Texas. The organization produces community programming and creative industry events in the greater Houston area, including Battle of the Designers.

About Jacqueline Miller, MBA

Jacqueline Miller founded Optimal Community Development Services, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, in 2013. She also serves as founder and chief executive officer of Optimal In Home Care and Optimal Community Support Services, both Houston-based licensed home health care agencies established in 1996, providing personal assistance services, skilled nursing, therapy, and home health aide support. The two agencies employ a workforce of more than 300 people across Houston, Harris County, and Texas Health and Human Services Region 6. Miller's professional background spans community health administration and creative industry programming, with an emphasis on building platforms and economic opportunity for local entrepreneurs, designers, and artists in the Houston area.

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