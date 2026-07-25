State Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident in Lincoln

Date Posted: Saturday, July 25th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Saturday morning in Lincoln.

On July 25, 2026, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in the 18000 block of Silver Maple Drive for a report of shots fired. Responding troopers located multiple spent shell casings and determined the residence had been struck by gunfire. Although the home was occupied during the incident, no one was injured.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case. Detectives ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call Detective C. Simpson at (302) 752-3855. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.