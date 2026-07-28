Georgia Company Launches AI-Powered Episodic Entertainment Marketing Initiative

Jessica Hernandez Park, CEO of Park Ave Cosmetic Center, appears in one of the company's original AI-powered episodic series. Rather than relying on traditional commercials, the Georgia-based medical spa publishes serialized entertainment as part of its b Prince Klein, owner of a rival luxury medical spa, is introduced as a recurring character in Park Avenue. His arrival brings new business competition, unexpected romance, and high-stakes drama to the AI-powered episodic series. A patient receives one of Park Ave Cosmetic Center's signature aesthetic treatments during a scene from Park Avenue, reflecting the company's approach of combining education, entertainment, and real clinical environments.

Park Ave Cosmetic Center has launched an initiative to evaluate AI-generated episodic storytelling as part of its digital marketing strategy.

"The future belongs to businesses that earn attention instead of buying it. We believe every company has a story worth telling, and we're proving that. — Jessica Hernandez Park” — Jessica Hernandez Park

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes the way businesses create content, one Georgia company is asking a different question:What if customers followed a business the same way they follow a television series?Rather than relying exclusively on conventional promotional content, Georgia-based Park Ave Cosmetic Center , with locations in Roswell and Duluth has launched an ongoing experiment in episodic entertainment—producing original, AI-assisted vertical series designed to entertain first and market second. The initiative complements the company's existing marketing efforts while exploring whether recurring characters, serialized storytelling, and cliffhanger endings can build stronger customer relationships over time.While most businesses use AI to produce marketing content more quickly, Park Ave Cosmetic Center is exploring whether the technology can also help create entertainment audiences genuinely choose to watch.The company is publishing multiple short-form episodes each day across social media platforms, measuring audience engagement, retention, and conversations alongside its existing digital advertising efforts. Rather than replacing traditional marketing, the initiative is intended to test whether entertainment-driven storytelling can become another way to build long-term brand affinity."We're not replacing traditional marketing—we're expanding it," said Jessica Hernandez Park, CEO and Founder of Park Ave Cosmetic Center. "Digital advertising remains an important part of our business, but we're also exploring whether original episodic storytelling can create deeper, longer-lasting relationships with our audience. We believe businesses should continue experimenting with new ways to earn attention, and this is ours."Award-winning filmmaker Jason Park, leads the creative direction behind the initiative. Combining cinematic storytelling with AI production tools, the project aims to test whether serialized entertainment can become a sustainable complement to traditional digital marketing for small businesses.Although the initiative is still in its early stages, the early response has been highly encouraging. Since launching its episodic entertainment strategy, Park Ave Cosmetic Center has experienced more than a tenfold increase in video views while continuing to grow its audience across multiple social media platforms. Inspired by these early results, the company plans to expand the initiative, continue measuring its impact alongside traditional marketing efforts, and share what it learns with the broader business community. Park Ave Cosmetic Center believes the future of marketing won't be about replacing advertising—it will be about giving people something worth watching, sharing, and coming back for.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.